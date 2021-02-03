‘I’m Jewish.’ After video tirade, ex-Miami-Dade police employee swears she’s not anti-Semitic

David Ovalle, Charles Rabin
Updated

A retired Miami-Dade Police homicide stenographer wearing her department jacket went viral Tuesday night when video emerged of her screaming profanities at a parked SUV outside a Boca Raton Chinese restaurant.

“Just because you’re Jewish and a Democrat doesn’t give you the right to stay there,” Leslie Socolov yells at the SUV blocking her car in a parking lot, as laughter erupts in the background. She also yells: “Move your f--king car you stupid Jew!”

The video was posted to Twitter by a website called StopAntiSemitism.org. The Miami-Dade Police Department, in a tweet on Tuesday night, denounced the former employee, who served almost 20 years recording the statements of witnesses and murder suspects.

In the video, she is wearing a black Miami-Dade Police homicide jacket.

“The hateful speech is appalling and does not represent the values of the MDPD,” the department said, adding that its Homeland Security bureau was investigating the incident.

The incident happened on Saturday night on the 9100 block of Glades Road. Socolov, 64, was arrested on a charge of DUI and disorderly intoxication by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

“Oh f**k,” Socolov said when told Tuesday night by a reporter about the video going viral.

Socolov, reached by cell, insisted she was not anti-Semitic — because she is Jewish herself. She insisted she said “you,” not “Jew,” and that she wore the police jacket because it was the only one she had in her car.

“I’m not anti-Semitic. I’m getting persecuted,” Socolov said in a profanity-laced interview. “Look at these Democrats getting away with bulls--t.”

Socolov, who retired last year, said she’d gone to the Chinese restaurant to get hot-and-sour soup and noodles. She said the white SUV blocked her into her handicapped space. On Tuesday night, she continued to rail against the people in the SUV.

“They made their own f----ng parking space! They wouldn’t move because they’re holier than thou,” she told the Herald. “Oh well, f--k them. Democrats.”

Socolov identified herself as a Republican.

This isn’t the first time Socolov has made the news.

In 2015, she was driving and hit and killed a homeless man named Richard James Flaherty, a 70-year-old military veteran and war hero. She kept driving, but turned herself in to Aventura police the next day after she said she Googled the accident and discovered what she’d done.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office declined to charge Socolov. Flaherty’s life was made into a documentary, “Giant Killer,” by retired Aventura Police Officer David Yuzuk.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Capitol officer who fatally shot woman shouldn’t be charged, investigators say

    The officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the U.S. Capitol siege will not face criminal charges. On Monday, law enforcement officials said a preliminary investigation did not find enough evidence to charge the Capitol Police lieutenant. Babbitt was among the mob that stored the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.

  • Further analysis finds Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective 3 months after first shot

    Further analysis of trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca appears to have provided a boost for the United Kingdom's plan to lengthen the interval between doses to up to 12 weeks, which allows the country to administer the initial shot to more people. The U.K.'s decision is at the center of a wider debate over whether governments should prioritize of partially inoculating a larger percentage of the population or save second doses and give fewer people complete protection. The latest update to the study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, suggests the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections up to three months after a singular dose. That level of immunity appears to kick in a little more than three weeks after the initial shot, with little evidence of protection waning in the interim period. The figure then rises to 82 percent after the second dose. Swabs taken weekly from volunteers in the U.K. (the study also included participants in Brazil and South Africa) also showed a 67 percent reduction in positive PCR tests, raising confidence the vaccine may help prevent transmission as opposed to just lowering the risk of symptomatic and severe infections, though further study is necessary on that front. Read more at BBC and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPPelosi says there will be heightened security for lawmakers traveling to and from D.C.Rise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Canada signs first deal for manufacture of foreign COVID-19 vaccine

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against COVID-19, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau said the Novavax Inc vaccine - still awaiting approval from Canadian regulators - would be produced in a new government facility in Montreal that is due to be finished later this year. Canada has a deal to buy 52 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • ‘This is what President Biden wants us to do’: Schumer moving forward with Democrats-only Covid-relief bill

    'We'd be mired in the Covid crisis for years,' Schumer says of GOP proposal

  • Newsmax host walks out during chaotic interview with MyPillow guy

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's wild conspiracy theories about the presidential election forced Newsmax host Bob Sellers to walk out of their on-air interview in frustration on Tuesday. The interview was seemingly intended to be about the fact that Twitter suspended both Lindell's personal account and MyPillow's company account because he was using them to spread the conspiracy theories, but, perhaps unsurprisingly, Lindell similarly attempted to use his appearance on the broadcast for the same purposes, claiming to have evidence about voting machine tampering. Sellers quickly shut that down and tried to get the exchange back on track, but Lindell continued ranting, although it is difficult to tell what, exactly, he was saying as he and Sellers talked over each other. Eventually, Sellers gave up and walked off set. When former President Donald Trump and his allies first began pushing their unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, Newsmax segments played a significant role in amplifying some of the theories, but they have since cooled off. There's speculation the pro-Trump network has changed its tune at least partly because of the threat of Dominion, the company behind the voting machines Lindell refers to, filing defamation lawsuits. Dominion don't play. MyPillow CEO comes on and starts spouting conspiracy theorists about the machines, and Newsmax immediately cuts him off and corrects him with a script defending the machines and the company! The argument grows so heated that one host walks off. https://t.co/AdoHwzlTOR — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 2, 2021 More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPPelosi says there will be heightened security for lawmakers traveling to and from D.C.Rise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Tunisia, Palestinians to be among first COVAX recipients: WHO

    The Palestinian territories and Tunisia will benefit from a first wave of coronavirus vaccines from the COVAX scheme, but poorer states in the Middle East face a big gap in early vaccine provision, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday. The Palestinian territories are expected to receive 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech starting in mid-February through COVAX, while Tunisia is due to receive 93,600 doses, said Rick Brennan, emergency director for the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region. The WHO set up COVAX along with the GAVI vaccine alliance to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations globally.

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Biden White House clashes with media after asking for pre-written questions

    White House spokesperson argued that asking what questions were bound to come up was part of effort to offer thorough responses and avoid dodging questions during briefings

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Kosovo, Israel establish diplomatic ties

    Kosovo and Israel formally established diplomatic ties on Monday in a ceremony held digitally due to the pandemic lockdown. Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla and her Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, held a virtual ceremony to sign the documents in their respective countries.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • SpaceX prototype rocket explodes on landing in Texas

    The Starship prototype rocket being developed by SpaceX has crashed on landing in Boca Chica, Texas. This was the second prototype in succession to do so, its predecessor also exploded on hitting the ground following a test flight in December. Despite the rocket being destroyed, SpaceX deemed the flight a success. It reached an altitude of 6.2 miles before starting on its descent. “We had, again, another great flight up ... we’ve just got to work on that landing a little bit,” said SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker. The stainless-steel prototypes are the early versions of a rocket that Elon Musk’s company plans to use to take up to 100 people at a time to Mars or the moon.

  • 5 children, 1 adult killed in Oklahoma shooting

    A family member is in custody after Muskogee, Oklahoma, police said they found multiple people dead inside a home early Tuesday morning.