Concerns for barista safety after attack at Auburn coffee stand; suspect held on $500,000 bail

Although police have arrested the man they believe tried to kidnap a bikini barista in Auburn Monday morning, baristas are still worried for their safety.

One barista, who owns her coffee stand, says she’s in the process of changing it to be more family friendly in the hopes of keeping criminals away, according to KIRO 7′s Bridget Chavez.

She says she’s scared to come into work, given the recent attack, a lack of security, and often having to be open early in the morning.

“Seeing that today, I didn’t come to work,” the barista said. “I was supposed to be here at 4 a.m. I keep changing my hours on social media, people think I’m being lazy but I’m not, I’m just scared.”

She says she’s already on edge and has pepper spray in the shape of a gun by her side at all times.

“I just have it here in case if my life is in danger like that girl,” she said.

She asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

“People ask me what time are you going to be open and I’m like ‘I don’t know,’ I feel like I’m going to get targeted,” the barista said. “There are people that work for Boeing or other places that have to be there at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. and they want to get coffee but I’m too scared to be here.”

Matthew Willam Darnell was arrested by Auburn police on Tuesday and faced a judge Wednesday. He was held on $500,000 bail.

Prosecutors argued Darnell should be charged with attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation.

According to court documents, Darnell was arrested at his home in Auburn where he allowed officers to search his truck. Officers say they found a black colored looped zip-tie under the front passenger seat.

Unfortunately, this crime has happened in the Puget Sound region before. In 2018, a man jumped into a coffee stand in Kent, held the barista at gunpoint, and forced her to leave the stand with him. She escaped and was able to call 911, and the man was later arrested.