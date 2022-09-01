‘I’m just stuck upside down.’ Woman trapped in gym equipment calls 911 from her watch

Stuck upside down on an inversion table at 3 a.m. at her local gym, Christine Faulds tried yelling for help to the only other person in the facility.

When those calls for help went unanswered — and after failed attempts to reposition herself upright — Faulds used her smart watch for assistance.

“I wish there was more people in the gym right now but I’m stuck in this reverse back decompression thing, I don’t know, I just can’t get anyone’s attention at the gym,” she told a 911 dispatcher from her gym in Berea, Ohio. “I’m just stuck upside down and I cannot get myself right side up.”

“This is so embarrassing,” Faulds added in her call from her watch. “I’m sorry, I’m just stuck.”

Faulds had positioned her phone to record her workout, unaware that it would instead capture her being rescued by officers.

It was a simple rescue for officers, who simply needed to flip the inversion table 180 degrees to free Faulds. Before she was flipped on her correct side, she said her ankles were burning.

“Easiest rescue ever,” Faulds said in one of the videos uploaded to TikTok.

She said in a TikTok comment that her “head still feels heavy” 18 hours later, but she was hoping she could sleep it off.

As of Sept. 1, more than 7 million people have watched the video of officers rescuing Faulds, which she said she uploaded to laugh at herself and move on, according to news outlets.

She told the news outlet it lasted about 12 minutes total. It’s recommended to hang upside down for only a few minutes.

TikTok commenters joined in on the laughs with Faulds.

“Did you move out of state afterwards,” one commenter jokingly asked.

Story continues

“It’s only embarrassing if you have to make that call more than once,” another commenter said.

Berea is about 15 miles southwest of Cleveland.

