‘I’m kinda on house arrest:’ Ga. YouTuber back in jail after not deleting driving videos

A YouTuber is back in the Fulton County Jail after a judge says he broke the terms of his bond by not pulling down certain videos from his social media.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has learned that Tariq Gallien, known on social media as SRT Riq, was arrested in 2022. The 20-year-old is charged in two incidents that resulted in misdemeanor traffic charges including racing and reckless stunt driving.

In several videos that have since been deleted from YouTube, Gallien is known for showing off. From doing doughnuts around a ring of fire to police serving an arrest warrant at his home in the middle of the night, Gallien has grown a large social media following.

After his most recent arrest, a judge placed him on house arrest.

“Being told that YouTube is not my job and I can’t really post videos,” Gallien said in a video updating his fans. “I’m kinda on house arrest.”

Last week, Gallien appeared in a Fulton County courtroom via Zoom where his attorneys and prosecutors met to discuss a future trial date.

Since then, Gallien has been taken back to jail after a judge revoked his bail.

According to court documents, he violated the terms of his bond by failing to take down all posts involving driving.

His attorneys have already filed a motion to have Gallien’s bond reinstated, court records show.

Seiden reached out to the attorneys but did not receive a response.

