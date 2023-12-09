A&M-Kingsville offers support to farmers, ranchers pursuing renewable energy projects

A Texas A&M University-Kingsville team will help South Texas farmers and ranchers take advantage of a federal grant program to promote renewable energy projects.

The university received a $250,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to help agricultural producers apply for Rural Energy for America Program grants or loans.

The REAP program offers eligible agricultural producers and rural small businesses grants covering up to half of project costs or loans for up to 75% of project costs for renewable energy projects or to make energy efficiency improvements.

"Especially in Texas, there aren't many applications for this program," professor Hua Li said. "So the USDA decided to offer the grant to the university and other entities so that we can provide technical support to farmers or ranch owners who are interested and help them to fill out the application.

The A&M-Kingsville team will promote the program, helping agricultural producers and small businesses with renewable energy assessments, energy efficiency assessments, energy audits and the REAP grant or loan application.

Though the university won't participate in construction, it can help REAP recipients identify possible construction companies or contractors in the area.

Li said that potential benefits of renewable energy projects for farmers are reduced utility costs, having a dependable source of energy and reducing carbon emissions.

REAP funds can be used for the purchase and installation of biomass, geothermal, hydropower, hydrogen, wind, solar or ocean projects, as well as for the purchase, installation and construction of energy efficiency improvements such as high efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning, insulation, lighting, cooling or refrigeration, doors and windows, electric, solar or gravity pumps for sprinkler pivots, switching to electric irrigation motor or replacing energy-inefficient equipment.

Li said that solar panel installation is one project farmers in South Texas have expressed interest in.

For example, some farmers use aging, difficult to repair windmill systems to power −water pumps, Li said.

"Many of them are considering switching to solar-energy-powered water pumps," Li said. "That would be a perfect project for this grant." It's small-scale − they would probably cost."

South Texas agricultural producers and rural small business owners interested in assistance from the team for energy assessments or preparing USDA REAP grant or loan applications can contact the team online at https://www.renewableenergysources.us/home.

Texas A&M Kingsville researchers aim to decrease environmental impact of cattle

'Someone should take care of them': Volunteers preserve Nueces County farmworker cemetery

Nearly 8,000-acre ranch gifted to Texas A&M University-Kingsville Foundation

Texas A&M University-Kingsville eyes nursing program, community health hub

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: A&M-Kingsville team focuses on helping farmers with renewable energy