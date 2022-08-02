‘I’m left with a feeling of emptiness’: Parkland victims’ families describe how school shooting left them 'forever broken'

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service.

They each have a story, each of the 17 teenagers and staffers who were murdered on Valentine’s Day 2018. On Tuesday, emotional descriptions of their lives resumed as more families of the Parkland victims shared stories of their loved ones with the jurors who will decide the confessed shooter’s fate.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for gunman Nikolas Cruz.

There isn’t even a word to describe the pain of losing her only daughter, said Lori Alhadeff, the mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14-year-old Stoneman Douglas High School student, aspiring attorney and a soccer team captain as No. 8.

“I’m left with a feeling of emptiness,” she said. “I look around our home and see photo albums that will never be filled.”

As she spoke, Lori Alhadeff choked up as she described Alyssa as “my best friend and love of my life.”

She was supposed to get married, have a career and children, said her father, Dr. Ilan Alhadeff. While other families enjoy their daughters, he told the jury, he can hear Alyssa’s infectious laugh only on social media videos. His heart was “ripped out of my damn chest.”

His voice rose, almost shouting, at times as he read his statement. “This is not normal!” he said after describing his young son asking to visit his sister — at her grave. Young boys “should not know of such sorrow, such loss and tragedy.”

He said he has to live his life with anger. “Inside I burn like a damn inferno,” he said. “It took me so long to feel empathy again.”

After he finished his tearful statement, he embraced his wife before leaving the witness stand.

Alyssa’s grandmother, Theresa Robinovitz, began her statement by saying “living after the death of a child is beyond tears.” She said she’s been seeing a psychologist for outbursts of depression and anxiety since the murder as well as “anger which has replaced the pure joy of living each day.”

One of the shooter’s defense attorneys wiped her eyes after Robinovitz gave her tearful testimony.

Also addressing the jury Tuesday morning were the parents of Nicholas Dworet, who planned to study finance at the University of Indianapolis. A lover of sushi, pizza and Oreo cookies, he was swim captain of his high school team.

Nicholas had big goals, “bigger than most of us dare to dream of,” she said. He told her, “I want to become a Swedish Olympian. I will train as hard as I can, in and out of the water. I swear to give it my all and I will let nothing stand in my way.”

His mother now hesitates when strangers ask “How many kids do you have?”

“We will always live in excruciating pain,” his mother, Annika Dworet, said, her voice choked by tears. “We will always live with excruciating pain.”

On Monday, families of Joaquin Oliver, Scott Biegel and Alaina Petty shared the devastating loss of their loved ones.

Before the impact statements from the victims’ families were ready late Tuesday morning, the jury heard more testimony about the AR-15 style weapon used in the mass shooting. AR 15-bullets are three times as fast as bullets fired from a semiautomatic handgun, George Bello, the crime lab unit manager for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, testified.

