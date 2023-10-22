‘I’m locked out of my £100,000 pension because I moved to Spain’

Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Colombia, Spain... the catalogue of countries that Kevin Kissack has lived and worked in ticks off most of a travel bucket list.

But what the 62-year-old didn’t expect to find so difficult, now living in Spain with his wife Maria, was getting his hands on his hard-earned pension.

He said he faces a £30,000 tax bill on his £100,000 savings if he takes his pension in a lump sum while living abroad.

Virgin Money, his current provider, does not offer a drawdown option on pensions.

As an expat, Mr Kissack said this means it is almost impossible for him to move the money into a better paying account without withdrawing the full amount and incurring a huge tax bill.

He continued: “If I make the wrong decision, if I take it all out now as a lump sum, I’ll have lost money, or if I move it to Spain, thinking it’s fine, and then the Spanish authorities say: ‘You need to pay tax on the fund as well as any withdrawals.’”

Mr Kissack sought his own financial advice on the matter but said he found it difficult to find trustworthy information and that he felt he couldn’t make the decision without being completely sure.

“I can’t get any definitive answers. Everyone is being very general.”

Kevin Kissack is finding it impossible to move his pension money without incurring a huge tax bill

A Virgin Money spokesman said: “Customers wanting to access their pension are able to withdraw it as a lump sum, or if they would rather take a regular income they can transfer to a pension provider who does offer that option.

“We do not charge any fees to transfer and we are looking at adding a drawdown option to our proposition in future.”

Mr Kissack added: “I thought things would get better. But I’ve got an Australian pension and that is just excellent in comparison. It’s tax free, the whole thing. You can just do whatever you like”.

He is one of thousands of people who have fallen through the cracks because pension providers refuse to transfer money to accounts overseas.

These expats face a minefield of regulation and advice that leaves some tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket in tax bills.

Brexit made the system even more complicated, triggering some pension providers to change their rules about what they will allow overseas customers to do.

Even those who manage to transfer their cash to their new home country are potentially vulnerable to fraudsters who use pensioner’s ignorance about legal jurisdictions to evade justice.

Advisers say pensioners living abroad don’t know the rules, and expats haven’t even been able to rely on government advice.

‘It’s like having a savings account that you can’t access’

Kelly Mains-Sheard, 62, has two UK pensions with different providers.

She moved her money into an annuity drawdown when she turned 60 – but complex rules means she has spent years trying to access this money.

Mrs Mains-Sheard, who lives in South Africa, says her provider has not been responsive to her attempts to contact them and that her issue has been passed around by customer service.

“It’s just headache after headache,” she said. “My hands are tied, in a way. I can’t seem to get any closer.”

The retiree even received compensation for the delay from one provider, who acknowledged her difficulties but failed, she said, to provide any further support on how she can access her pension.

She is concerned that she will be hit with an enormous tax bill if she takes the money out in one lump sum, but said her main frustration was a lack of available information.

Mrs Mains-Sheard explained: “I worked hard and I had a very successful job and paid into these pensions with the expectation that I would get something out at the end of the day.

“It’s like having a savings account that you can’t access, that you’ve put money into religiously every month,” she said.

Other retirees also said they can’t seem to get the correct advice – even from government sources.

The Money Helper Pension Wise guide, backed by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), told pensioners that they could withdraw 25pc of their pension pot tax-free from 55, no matter where they live.

The 38-page “Your Pension: Your Choice” document has long been issued to those about to reach the pension age by providers, emblazoned with the HM Government insignia and containing advice about tax-free withdrawals.

But only those living in the UK and planning to stay here are guaranteed the tax-free lump sum, whereas expats could be hit with bills for up to half of what they withdraw.

Countries including France, Spain and Australia, some of the most popular destinations for the 1.2m British pensioners living abroad, do not recognise the tax-free status.

Following complaints from advisers including Geraint Davies, of Montfort International, the guidance has been changed to make it clearer for expats.

Mr Davies said many expats are not aware of how different their financial situation is from the average retiree.

“The whole problem is that there is no collective noun to describe people who are impacted by these issues,” the adviser explained, “so there is no means of alerting them that they have an issue.

‘They delve into your gold-plated pensions and destroy your life’

Faced with the difficulties involved with gaining access to their money in the UK, some expats move their money abroad, into Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes (QROPS).

Many pension providers require expats to have advice in the UK and in the country where they are living before allowing a transfer.

But the world of international financial advice can be risky.

Diane Bentley, 65, a retired nurse who lives in France, where she runs a business with her husband, Peter, 69, claims she lost the equivalent of half of her NHS pension after being badly advised.

Following a cold call from a well known company, an adviser said she would receive better benefits by moving her lucrative final salary NHS pension into investment schemes based in Malta.

Diane Bentley claims she lost the equivalent of half of her NHS pension after receiving bad financial advice

A representative from the NHS scheme later confirmed to Mrs Bentley that no such incentives had existed when she moved her pension out of the plan.

She claims her pension, which would have kept pace with inflation, was initially £150,000, and nine years later stands at £185,000. Telegraph Money calculations found that this growth represents annual returns of less than 2.5pc.

“We’re not confident that they’re giving good returns,” the former nurse said.

She claims that high fees and enormous commissions of up to 7pc paid to the advisers cost her most of the growth her money had achieved.

Mrs Bentley is still working at the couple’s campsite but said they are moving back to England in December because they can no longer afford to maintain the property.

“We lost a lot of money out of our pensions,” she said.

She manages a Facebook group with nearly 900 expats experiencing similar issues.

Mrs Bentley now works with campaign group Transparency Taskforce, which looks to improve accountability in international finance.

‘Fraudulent scheme cost me 55pc of my pension’

Another pension victim, Sue Flood, 64, was hit with a tax bill of 55pc of her £250,000 pot after an adviser signed her up to a fraudulent scheme.

Ms Flood sought help from an FCA-regulated adviser before moving to Spain with her partner, wanting to make sure that she would be able to access her money abroad.

She had a BBC defined benefit scheme and was told that she could have some of the money early at no additional cost.

After being refused for a QROP, the adviser told her that she could move her money into a personal pension plan.

But the scheme was not a personal plan, it was an occupational pension scheme with Ark, which was later investigated by The Pensions Regulator (TPR) and deemed fraudulent by the High Court in December 2011. The company no longer exists.

Ms Flood said there was evidence from a subject access request she submitted that an adviser had changed the documents by hand, crossing out “personal” and adding “occupational”.

Despite the couple reporting the scheme as soon as they realised something was wrong, the couple were hit with a tax bill of 55pc of the value of the pot alongside further HMRC charges.

Many of those who lost money to the scheme are still fighting the HMRC tax charges, which could see just £4m returned of the £27m lost.

Ms Flood said she suffered a nervous breakdown after losing the money. She split from her partner and returned to the UK with her 8-year-old.

Ms Flood has been working with the all-party parliamentary group on investment frauds and gave evidence to a DWP investigation into scams.

“These people, they take your life and they do it with impunity,” she said. “They delve into your gold-plated pensions and destroy your life.”

New regulations mean that pension scheme trustees can block suspicious transfers using a “red flag” system, until the retiree can prove they have taken scam guidance from the Money and Pensions Service.

But the former BBC employee isn’t convinced that enough is being done to protect pensioners.

“These scams still happen,” Ms Flood explained. “Investment, QROPS. The system doesn’t prevent it.”

