I’m a longevity expert — these are the 4 supplements I take every day to fight aging

4 supplements a day keep aging at bay.

Despite conflicting advice about longevity — from well-rounded diets to centenarians’ best kept secrets, like drinking a daily glass of wine — one expert who has devoted his career to studying aging has revealed the supplements he swears by.

In addition to following a plant-based diet á la Blue Zones, Dr. Michael Greger, who specializes in nutrition, told Business Insider he takes a concoction of supplements that contain vitamin D, vitamin B12 and more.

He consumes a vitamin D supplement every single day, saying that it helps with calcium and phosphorous absorption that is vital for strong bones and teeth. It has also been linked to a decreased risk of developing cancer in one study.

While the sun and certain foods provide vitamin D, 2022 data revealed that just under half of Americans get the recommended amount of 600 International Units (IU) per day.

A recent report investigated just how much vitamin D adults actually need, the study authors concluding that it could be as much as 10 times more than the current recommendation. The maximum amount recommended, however, is 4,000 IU.

Greger said he takes 2,000 IU of vitamin D3, since he doesn’t get enough of the vitamin via diet and sunshine alone.

Vitamin B12, which aids in nerve function, the formation of red blood cells and DNA production, is also a vital nutrient in the diet, but similar to vitamin D, it is mostly found in animal byproducts, posing a deficiency risk for plant-based people.

While the recommended daily intake is 2.4 mcg, but according to Healthline, the body absorbs a small percentage of the vitamin B12 in a supplement.

“People eating a plant-based diet must ensure a regular, reliable source of vitamin B12 throughout their lifespan,” advised Greger, who takes 2,000 micrograms every week.

Greger also consumes algae-based DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid, which is important for brain function. If you’re deficient in DHA, you may develop irritation of the skin and eyes, hair changes, joint stiffness and an increase risk of depression.

Lastly, Greger explained that he wraps ground turmeric, black cumin, ground ginger and gooseberry powder in an edible film as a DIY supplement that, when put all together, packs an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immune boosting punch.

“These are whole foods. They’re not really supplements,” he told Insider. “You put the powders that taste horrible, and you wrap it up like a wonton, dip it in water, and then you just swallow this little pouch.”

But not all nutrients are made equal, Greger warned, since supplements are not regulated the same by the Food and Drug Administration as other medications. According to the FDA, manufacturers and distributors are responsible for “evaluating the safety” of the product before it hits the shelves, meaning they do not require FDA-approval before being sold like medicine does.

Past studies have shown higher than advertised levels of melatonin in sleep aid supplements, raising concerns over labeling accuracy. Because of this, Greger is skeptical of supplement manufacturers.

“They’re just really not concerned about purity because there’s really no incentives,” said Greger, who only purchases dietary supplements verified by the United States Pharmacopei (USP), which ensures high-quality products.

“They just want to make something dirt cheap so they can sell it. So I’m concerned about contaminants.”