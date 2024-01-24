‘I’m in love with a man I haven’t even seen’: Trailer for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte

A group of Charlotte singles will soon be in the spotlight of one of Netflix’s hit reality dating shows — and you can now catch a sneak peek in the newly released trailer.

The new season of “Love is Blind” was filmed in Charlotte featuring 30 men and women from the area, CharlotteFive previously reported, including a lawyer, flight attendant and school principal.

Like the other seasons, the show follows their journey of dating behind closed doors and getting engaged before meeting in person.

“The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen,” the show’s synopsis says.

“This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

You can watch the premiere of “Love is Blind” on Netflix this Valentine’s Day, with new episodes released each Wednesday.