‘I’m the mayor’s brother,’ says man who stole car with 2 kids inside, Arkansas cops say

An Arkansas man accused of kidnapping two children Monday is the brother of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., police say.

Darrell Lamont Scott, 31, faces multiple charges after authorities say he took off in a car with two kids — ages 3 and 10 — inside, according to a police report obtained by McClatchy News.

Scott is now jailed on two counts of kidnapping and felony theft of property.

Police responded to reports of a kidnapping at Baptist Health hospital on Monday in Little Rock after a mother went to use the restroom and left her car running, the report states. Minutes later, she got a call from one of her kids saying someone had taken their car.

Authorities say the suspect, later identified as Scott, then used the victims’ phone to call their mother back, saying: “Don’t worry, I’m the mayor’s brother,” according to the police report.

The mother subsequently received a text from one of her children saying they were at McCain Mall.

“Officers responded to the location to take custody of Mr. Scott, recover the stolen vehicle and the two juveniles,” the report states.

Police found the kids unharmed and located Scott inside the mall.

My official statement on the arrest of my brother. pic.twitter.com/QJhFAKyruM — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) July 7, 2020

In a statement, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. addressed the incident involving his brother, calling it an “extremely difficult season” for his younger sibling.

“My family cares deeply about him, and we are seeking medical and professional help as he manages this crisis,” he said. “My heart goes out to the children who were involved.”

Scott Jr. asked for privacy at this time and encouraged the public to “pray that my brother gets the treatment he needs and that justice is served.”

Darrell Scott remains jailed on $100,000 bond, online records show. He’s set to appear in court July 17.