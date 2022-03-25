I’m new to the MS Coast and tried Waffle House for the 1st time. Here’s my review.

Waffle House tends to have a reputation.

The restaurant chain is known for cheap breakfast food that’s perfect after a night out, as well as being the locale for many viral videos – mostly of fights – but also gems such as the Tiktok in which a few Waffle House patrons cooked their own meals.

And dont forget the the classic, “Can I please get a waffle?” Vine video.

The fact that Waffle House is a mainstay in American food culture with almost 2,000 locations in 25 states, I have somehow never eaten at a Waffle House in my 24 years of life. Until now.

I grew up in Ohio — which is home to around 40 Waffle House restaurants — but I just never lived close enough to one to warrant a trip. But now that I live on the Mississippi Coast, a state so obsessed with Waffle House that a former reporter from the Jackson-based Clarion-Ledger newspaper spent 24 hours at a location in Brandon, I knew I had to try it out.

On Thursday, a coworker and I decided to pop into Waffle House #1275 on Denny Avenue in Pascagoula (not to be confused with Waffle House #1479 which is also located on Denny Avenue, only about a mile down the road) after a long morning of reporting.

Much like any chain restaurant, the restaurant looked no different from any of the other Waffle House locations with its diner-esque decor and kitchen tucked behind the counter. The Waffle House design is so ubiquitous that anytime you see a it in a viral post, video or meme, you know it’s a Waffle House.

Being that it is called Waffle House and not like Omelette House, I knew I had to order the waffle. I was surprised that the waffle was really different from others offered at breakfast restaurants. It was thin, sweet and addictive and delicious.

Since the Mississippi Coast has almost 30 Waffle House locations – in a place that only has two Denny’s locations, three IHOPs and no Panera Bread, by comparison – I’m sure this won’t be my only visit to Waffle House. What should I try next?