M&Ms mascots get an upgraded look to become more 'inclusive'

The colorful M&Ms characters that have become the face of the candy brand are getting a new look.

Mars Incorporated in a statement announced the makeover as part of a broader push toward inclusivity. The characters will have more unique personalities as well as subtle changes to their look. For example, the green M&M drops her signature boots for a pair of sneakers.

"From new product innovations to brand campaigns, our evolved characters and our experiential retail stores, we'll incorporate colorful visuals, inclusive messaging and our purpose into all we do to prove that all together, we're more fun," said Jane Hwang, global marketing vice president for Mars Wrigley, in a statement.

M&Ms can get to know the new characters on the brand's updated website.

The new M&Ms characters.

Popping in to say hi. Allow us to re-introduce ourselves if you’re new here! We’re M&M’S, the candy you know and love, but this space is all about fun. Together, we can use the power of fun to create a world where we all belong. #ForAllFunkind Learn more: https://t.co/lHVuyQkWan pic.twitter.com/klpe29JfBF — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) January 20, 2022

The changes have drawn mixed reactions on social media, specifically the green M&M's shift from sultry to "being a hypewoman for my friends," according to a description on the candy brand's website.

"Nobody asked for this," wrote a Twitter user who goes by the handle @12NeeNee. "Especially women who have loved the Green M&M for years. Bring back the boots!"

Nobody asked for this. Especially women who have loved the Green M&M for years. Bring back the boots! — 12NeeNee (@12NeeNee) January 20, 2022

NOO THEY UN YASSIFIED THE GREEN M&M https://t.co/CXX6Wi9Xei — madi🕯 (@madi222badi) January 20, 2022

@mmschocolate I CANNOT be the only one that is Bothered by the changes made to RED, YELLOW, and GREEN.

Yes it’s just shoes but I don’t like it.

Especially Green. Now Red and Yellow are like Orange 🤦🏻‍♂️

M&M'S USA change it back. If it’s not broke don’t fix it.

1/2 — Justin Hamilton (@Justntime97) January 20, 2022

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: M&Ms characters get new modern look to be more 'inclusive'