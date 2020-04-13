MĪNA Health Announces Free 6-Month Trial for Healthcare Providers

ATLANTA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a rise in demand for reduced person-to-person contact, MĪNA Health has announced it will offer a free six (6) month trial of its software to any healthcare facility or office within the United States of America. MĪNA promotes social distancing, increases accuracy and decreases wait time by allowing users to take control of their own health records and share the necessary information required for accurate screening and risk assessment with limited contact.

What is MĪNA? Created by a team of physicians, MĪNA is a patented smartphone application that allows users to store health information securely. From the free smartphone app, each user's health history is then converted into a QR code for easy and paperless transfer to be scanned by the provider. Simply download the application and follow the prompts for the required data fields while practicing social distancing, then show the QR code to the healthcare provider. Rest assured that no one can access the information without the user's specific passwords. The information is stored locally on the smartphone device and not remotely in the Cloud or other repository.

For providers, MĪNA is straightforward to use, and can be completed by any member of the office team, including registration personnel and triage. Once scanned, you can choose to incorporate the information into the workflow using one of multiple methods. Once licensed, the MĪNA reader software will be downloaded to the desktop of the office's designated computers behind the firewall. A scan of a patient's QR code generates a summary of the encrypted health history. The provider will use this information to provide standard care. This process is completed in less than 30 seconds.

MĪNA is offering a free 6-month trial of its software for immediate use in healthcare facilities and offices within the United States. Sign up for MĪNA today to communicate health information without contact and without risk because MĪNA is touchless and fomite free.

