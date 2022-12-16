Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München's (ETR:MUV2) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München's (ETR:MUV2) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München is:

13% = €2.8b ÷ €21b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.2%. This certainly adds some context to Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München's decent 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 0.8% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 60%, meaning that it is left with only 40% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 42% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

