I’m Not Counting on Social Security -- and Neither Should You

Millions of seniors today depend on Social Security to pay the bills in retirement. In fact, 21% of married seniors and 44% of unmarried seniors rely on those benefits to provide 90% or more of their income.

I, on the other hand, have essentially written off Social Security as a key source of retirement income. And it's not because the program is going broke (it isn't); it's because those benefits won't give me the lifestyle I want, and there's a chance they'll be whittled down by the time I retire. That's hardly an encouraging combination.

Don't believe this myth

One of the biggest retirement myths is that seniors can live on Social Security alone. They can't -- at least not comfortably. The average beneficiary in 2019 will collect $17,532 a year once the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment is applied.

Let that sink in for a minute.

That's only about $5,000 above the poverty line for a one-person household. What that means is that if you're a senior today, the average Social Security benefit can probably cover your housing (if it's super cheap), basic transportation, healthcare (if you're lucky enough to not have too many issues), heat, water, electricity, and food. It won't be enough to buy things like a nice cable plan, museum memberships, and other forms of entertainment you'll crave when you're retired.

And that's just the outlook for today's seniors. Since Social Security has been doing such a bad job of keeping pace with inflation, retirees are increasingly losing their buying power year after year. Therefore, it's hard to estimate what sort of expenses those benefits will cover 10, 20, or 30 years down the line.

Now let's throw one more complication into the mix. Come 2034, Social Security is expected to deplete its trust funds. Once that happens, the program won't have enough in incoming tax revenue to pay all its scheduled benefits (or so report the Social Security Trustees). Therefore, in about a decade and a half's time, recipients might see their benefits slashed by as much as 21%.

Incidentally, those benefits were meant to replace only 40% of the average earner's pre-retirement income in the first place. But most seniors need roughly double that amount to live comfortably. And if you're a higher earner, they'll replace an even smaller percentage of your income -- whether or not that 21% cut happens.

That's why I'm not incorporating Social Security into my retirement savings plan. Sure, there's a good chance those benefits will still be around by the time I'm ready to claim them, but rather than count on that, I'm taking matters into my own hands.

Independent savings: The ticket to financial freedom in retirement

If you really want to live out the retirement of your dreams, do yourself a favor: Save aggressively, and don't count on Social Security to do much for you.

If you work for a company that sponsors a 401(k) plan, you'll be able to contribute up to $19,000 a year as of 2019 if you're under 50, or $25,000 a year if you're 50 or older. This means that if you're 30 and start maxing out at 2019's limits (which have the potential to increase over time), you'll have $3.23 million by age 67 if your investments generate an average annual 7% return during that time (which is a couple of percentage points below the stock market's historical performance).