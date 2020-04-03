'I’m not dead and each day is slightly better:' The story of a senior coronavirus survivor

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. - The first sign that Greg Foudy had been infected with coronavirus came in an unrelenting wave of chills that made him blast the heat in his Cresskill home until "it felt like an oven."

It was late on March 10 and Foudy's temperature had already risen above 102.

Over the next two weeks, the 65-year-old retiree would become as sick as he's ever been. With growing frustration, he and his wife navigated a complicated and fractured health system seeking help. And finally, on the road to recovery, he dedicated himself to helping others avoid a disease that "knocked the hell" out of him.

Coronavirus hits older people especially hard. Eight out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been among adults 65 and older, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. And while Foudy is at the youngest end of that demographic, he still counts himself lucky.

“I’m not dead and each day is slightly better so I can’t feel too bad for myself,” Foudy said with a chuckle.

Greg Foudy ,65, of Creskill battled COVID-19 for several weeks in March 2019. More

Retirement and recovery

The owner of a commercial refrigeration repair company, Foudy shut down his business in January after decades of servicing restaurants, bakeries and stores throughout New York.

He was just sinking into retired life when he became sick.

The fever that began on March 10 was not going away. Electric blankets, a raging radiator and copious amounts of Tylenol did only so much to manage his chills.

“I knew something was serious,” he said.

He suspected it was coronavirus and he mentioned it when he spoke to his family doctor of 30 years by phone. The doctor told Foudy he might have the flu, but cautioned him from coming into the medical office or going to the hospital just yet.

Foudy considered himself in pretty good health, but like many men his age took daily medications for blood pressure and cholesterol.

The aches and pains came next, followed by near-crippling fatigue. Taking a short walk to the hallway bathroom wiped him out.

“All the little things you do that you take for granted were lost,” he said. “Walking up and down the hallway felt like I was running a marathon.”

Foudy soon isolated himself from his wife, Dale Kopel, and their two grown children, by staying in a guest bedroom.

He often slept for more than 20 hours a day — a welcome respite from the aches, chills and uncontrollable cough that had developed.

“I felt like I’d rather be asleep than being awake and feeling that way,” he said. "Your brain kind of shuts down. I might not be the sharpest knife in the drawer but it felt like my brain turned to mush. It was hard to concentrate on anything."

Foudy ate nothing for days. He only drank water. He ended up losing 23 pounds.

"This is not how you want to lose weight," he said. "Going from 165 to 142 pounds at my age is not what I wanted to do."

Foudy pressed his doctor to give him a prescription so he could get a coronavirus test. On March 18, he had his nose swabbed at a drive-up site in Englewood Health hospital's parking lot.

Foudy said he was told he would get the results in 24 hours.

It took 12 days — and came back positive.

"Of course it was," he said. "I thought it was obvious. It ran the classic course of COVID-19.”