‘I’m not falling for the £900 state pension bribe’

Millions of pensioners are in line for a bumper pay rise in the spring, after the Conservatives committed to the “triple lock” pledge and boosted the state pension by 8.5pc.

However, while some pensioners have welcomed the move announced at Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement on Wednesday, others pointed out frozen tax thresholds will mean their tax bills will rise, saying this serves to “trivialise” the Chancellors pension giveaway.

This is how readers reacted.

‘They are giving with one hand and taking with the other

David Crowtch, 74, from Mansfield, believes that the state pension boost is being undermined because pensioners will end up paying more tax.

Income tax thresholds are to remain frozen until 2027-28, meaning more pensioners will be dragged into the tax net for the first time after the state pension boost.

He said: “Freezing tax thresholds trivialises the increase in the state pension. It’s unfair and shouldn’t happen. They’re giving with one hand and taking with the other, and treating us like t---s.”

Under the triple lock policy – a key promise in the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto – the state pension rises in line with the highest of inflation, average wage growth or 2.5pc in April each year.

The highest of the three is wage growth at 8.5pc. Jeremy Hunt had reportedly been considering stripping bonuses from the average pay figure, which would have lowered it to 7.8pc and saved the Treasury around £630m, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank.

Mr Crowtch believes the Chancellor was right to stick to the triple lock pledge.

He said: “If you get a blip in inflation or wages you can understand a politician saying we shouldn’t put it up as much.

“But if they’re the rules and they made them then they should stick to the bloody rules.”

However, despite voting Conservative all his life, Mr Crowtch said he would “never vote again”.

He said: “No one in their right mind could possibly ever vote for the reds. I’ve always voted Conservative as they are meant to be the party of low tax.

“But this lot that are in power are not looking after their core vote. If they get thumped in the general election they will thoroughly deserve it.”

‘They can’t buy my vote’

Christopher Wray, 87, from Guildford, said: “Much as I want to have more money as a pensioner, I think it’s bait thrown out by the Government.

“I always worry about these policies brought out just before the Government wants to get the next election – it’s electioneering.

“They promise all these marvellous things but it’s to buy people’s votes.

“What the Government should be doing is leading the country. There have been so many broken promises over the last 13 years.

“We’ve been through a terrible period of Covid and things are looking bad, but here they are trying to bribe people to vote Conservative, with more money. I think it’s very sad.”

‘State pension is still far too small’

Helen Webster, 68, from Woking, Surrey, said that while the increase to 8.5pc was “welcome”, the absolute size of the state pension was far too small for the percentage increase to make a big impact.

She says: “We’re talking about generous percentage increases but in real money terms it’s not very much at all, because the state pension is not a lot of money, particularly compared to private pensions.”

Ms Webster, who also has a small NHS pension which pays her about £600 a month, believes the Chancellor should have increased the state pension by 10pc to counteract the impact of more pensioners being taxed.

She said: “It’s never going to be a fair system, but dragging poorer people into paying tax is not something anyone wants.

“It affects people who are on lower incomes and just rely on the state pension. The tax brackets shouldn’t be working against people and their incomes.”

Ms Webster has voted Tory in the past but now says she is unlikely to do so at the next election.

She said: “I think I may spoil my paper as a protest. I don’t think any of the main parties are doing the right thing.”

Baroness Altmann, a former pensions minister, said it was “very good news” that the uncertainty for pensioners was over.

She said: “It would have been very wrong to remove pensioner protection again, after breaking that manifesto commitment two years ago. Millions of pensioners, especially women, rely on their State Pension to make ends meet.

“Inflation may have halved but is still high. Forecasts that it will fall further are just that – forecasts. Pensioners must not be left out if inflation resurges, as the announced increase will run until April 2025.

She added: “A comprehensive, cross-party review of State Pension uprating is needed, investigating better ways to control costs rather than just scrapping the triple lock.”

