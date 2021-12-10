Juror who derailed compromise verdict in Florida murder trial has no regrets

A majority of jurors in the Dayonte Resiles murder trial wanted to convict him of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Jill Halliburton Su, but they were thwarted by three holdouts who refused to return a verdict that would send the defendant to prison for the rest of his life, according to the jury forewoman.

The juror, a 36-year-old mother who was chosen on her birthday to serve in her first trial, described the deliberation room as a cauldron of racial tension, bias and ignorance — or even contempt for the instructions that were supposed to guide their decision-making process.

The case ended in a mistrial, with jurors in agreement that Resiles killed Su but unwilling to call it a murder.

Had he been convicted of first-degree murder, Resiles would have faced a possible death penalty. A second-degree murder conviction would have left open the possibility of life in prison or some lesser sentence. Manslaughter was the only outcome that avoided a life sentence. Three jurors said openly that they would not send a young Black man to prison for life, regardless of the facts of the case, the forewoman said.

Feeling pressure after four full days of deliberation, jurors emerged with a compromise decision Tuesday night. Their manslaughter verdict would take Resiles off the streets but it would not leave the defendant with no hope for the future.

It made the forewoman sick.

When she was asked whether she agreed with the verdict, the forewoman said she was torn between her agreement with her fellow jurors and her firm belief that the prosecution proved Resiles guilty of murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

Only a few seconds passed, but the forewoman’s mind was racing. She thought of the victim and the family she left behind. She felt the eyes of the judge and the prosecutor and the victim’s husband boring into her.

“I just got a knot in the pit of my stomach. I looked at the defense table. They were just cheering and patting him on the back, like he graduated high school or made the winning touchdown at a football game,” she said. “I thought, what have I done? Is this the world I am creating for my children, a world where someone can get away with murder because of the color of their skin?”

Finally, she recalled the advice her husband gave her before the trial started: “Follow the law. Don’t cave.”

She was convinced Resiles did not commit manslaughter on Sept. 8, 2014 — he committed murder. Manslaughter was not her verdict.

“No,” she said.

Her answer prompted the judge to send the jury back to the deliberation room. Her fellow jurors were incensed, she recalled.

“If I do leave here with friends, that would be great,” she recalled saying. “But at the end of the day, I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to give justice to Jill. This was about her.”

