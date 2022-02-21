‘I’m not going to jail if we get caught’: Girlfriend texted suspected Uber killer Calvin Crew during ride

Christina ‘Christi’ Spicuzza pleaded for her life before being killed (Corl Funeral Chapel)

The girlfriend of alleged Uber killer Calvin Crew is facing possible criminal charges in connection with the homicide of Christi Spicuzza, police say.

Ms Spicuzza, a mother of four, pleaded for her life before allegedly being shot in the back of the head by Mr Crew and dumped in a wooded area in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on 10 February, authorities say.

Police charged the 22-year-old with homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence after recovering chilling dashboard camera footage that showed Ms Spicuzza, 38, saying: “I’m begging you, I have four kids”.

Ms Spicuzza was reported missing on 11 February after she didn’t return home from her shift, and her body was discovered the next day.

Police found her phone, vehicle and dashboard camera in separate locations around the greater Pittsburgh area, and say that her cash apps were accessed before she was killed.

According to the criminal complaint, Mr Crew’s girlfriend Tanaya Mullen ordered an Uber for Mr Crew at 9.14pm on the night of the killing and sent him a message during the ride saying: “[I’m] not going to jail if we get caught.”

Ms Mullen later told police that her boyfriend had previously asked to borrow her weapon, a 9mm handgun, and when police searched her home, the gun was missing.

Allegheny County Police Department Superintendent Christopher Kearns told The Independent on Monday they were still considering whether to charge Ms Mullen.

“That’s part of the ongoing investigation and we’re in discussions with the District Attorney’s office about any additional charges for any additional suspects,” he said.

Uber has banned Ms Mullen from using the ride-sharing app, saying that under company policy she would be held responsible for the actions of her “guest rider”.

Uber released a statement which said they had been cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Calvin Crew has been charged with homicide over the death of Uber driver Christi Spicuzza (Allegheny County Jail)

“No family should have to suffer such an unimaginable loss and our thoughts are with Christi’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Ms Spicuzza, who was survived by her four children Andrea, Drew, Scotty and Tori, and fiancé, Brandon Marto, was farewelled at a funeral at the Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel in Monroeville on Monday morning.

An online obituary said Ms Spicuzza was “was first and foremost a loving mother” who also enjoyed art, crafting and her Bible study.

“Anyone who knew Christi knew her smile could light up every room she was in. No matter what was going on in her life, Christi was always smiling, always positive and always loving.”

Further details of the police investigation were revealed in charging document submitted to the court.

After contacting Uber to obtain Ms Spicuzza’s trip information, authorities learned that her last completed trip began at around 9pm on 10 February from Brinton Road, Pittsburgh.

They recovered her phone two days later after a member of the public found it along railroad tracks beneath the TriBoro Expressway.

Police then checked license plate readers for Ms Spicuzza’s license plate numbers and found several “hits”, with one along the TriBoro Expressway.

Detectives were then able to download Ms Spicuzza’s cellphone data and trace her final locations.

On 14 February, detectives contacted Ms Mullen and she came to a station in Penn Hills, northwest Pittsburgh, with Mr Crew.

She told them she had ordered an Uber for Mr Crew on the night of the homicide, and that her gun had gone missing.