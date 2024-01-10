I’m not for open borders but I want logic and reason to guide the solutions

For decades, our country has faced challenges concerning immigrants and those seeking asylum status. Over the years, we’ve seen Congress get close to a deal on immigration reform — even putting bills up for votes, only to have hopes dashed when they failed to garner enough support.

Fast forward to today and instead of viable, logical, reasonable solutions that take into account our treaty obligations concerning refugees and asylum seekers, we get governors busing/flying immigrants unannounced and dumped on other cities as a form of punishment to “own the libs,” along with placement of buoys with circular saws on the sides that all but ensure drowning.

While walls can provide some degree of usefulness, particularly when combined with smart technologies, we have seen that the idea of relying on them to solve both the immigration problem and drug smuggling is almost laughable if it weren’t so serious. Drug cartels have so much money that they can afford submersible vessels to deliver illicit drugs – they can also afford repeated destruction of portions of the wall at our Southern border, as well as getting through legal ports of entry often using U.S. citizens to smuggle drugs.

I’m not for open borders but I want logic and reason and adherence to a moral standard, not emotion, to guide the solutions. And I certainly do not want our political leaders using Hitler’s words and phrases (e.g., “vermin” and “poisoning our blood”) when talking about immigrants. These are not the words that I would ever associate with the moral leader I follow (Christ) nor what I would associate with my country. (While I do not like foisting my religious beliefs on others, when the Speaker of the House says his policy positions come from the Bible, I feel obliged to defend what Christ taught.)

To find solutions to the surge of immigrants and asylum seekers at the border, how about a coalition of governors and mayors along with Congressional leaders getting together with the White House to come up with legislation that ignores emotion and instead, uses compromise to improve and fully fund our immigration process. Some solutions will work over time—others will fail. But then strengthen those that do work and tackle the failures using the same process.

A few ideas to improve the immigration process come to mind: 1) Add more border control agents; 2) Have more immigration judges stationed at the border so that cases get reviewed in real time rather than in months or even years; 3) Allow those who clear the initial requirements and judicial hearings to get a work permit so that they are not a financial burden on communities as they await their final approval to stay (and require employers to pay union wages, or at least the prevailing local wages, so as not to lower local wages); 4) Match those who are allowed to stay in the country with employers throughout the U.S. so that no single locality is overwhelmed with too many new workers or too many new students. I do hope the new year brings our leaders together to solve immigration issues while still maintaining our standards of morality and civility.

Debra Vogler of Palm Desert is a journalist/editor/writer who covers the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Email her at debravogler@me.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: I’m not for open borders but I want logic and reason to guide the solutions