‘I’m not removing (bleep),’ Georgia man with shirt hiding face tells cop at I-75 rest area

A Macon man was seen kicking over trash bins and harassing travelers at the Interstate 75 rest area in southern Monroe County the afternoon of Aug. 26.

A sheriff’s deputy showed up and asked the man, 26, why he was doing that.

The man, whose face was covered with a shirt, said he wasn’t bothering anyone.

He admitted that he was, in fact, knocking over trash cans. But he didn’t say why.

When the deputy asked him to take the shirt off his head, the man said, “I’m not removing [expletive], but you can try and take it off.”

A second deputy arrived and, according to an incident report, “went to take the shirt off his head and the subject aggressively jerked back and went to” slap the deputy’s hand.

The man was wrestled to the ground, handcuffed and jailed on a felony obstruction charge. It was unclear why the man had been at the rest area, but he told the deputies he “was just trying to find a ride home and became frustrated.”

Dispatches: A man who crashed his 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse along Interstate 75 near Forsyth in early August was standing by “his totaled vehicle” soon after the wreck. A Monroe sheriff’s deputy who pulled up noted in a report that the man, 37, from Macon, claimed the driver of an 18-wheeler had “flipped him off and ran him off the road.” There was, however, no evidence of any such transgressions. The man, who later admitted having “taken those Lortabs” before getting behind the wheel, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. . . . A 31-year-old Macon woman was arrested Aug. 27 for allegedly trespassing at several businesses, places she had been banned from along Gray Highway on the city’s east side. A warrant for her arrest said she was “aggressively begging” for money and then “cussed the people out if they didn’t give her cash.” She was also accused of “pulling her pants and underwear down and urinating in the Bank of America parking lot.”