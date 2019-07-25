'I’m not running for president!': Rep. Joaquin Castro hopes beard saves him from being confused with twin

WASHINGTON – Getting confused for his twin is nothing new for Rep. Joaquin Castro, but now that his brother is a presidential candidate, he's decided he's going to have to do something about it.

The Texas Democrat said that he had been experimenting with facial hair for the last several months and he's realized growing a beard again could be the best way to cut back on getting mixed up with his brother, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

"I hadn’t shaved in like three days and I decided I’d just grow the beard back – and it does help so that people don’t always think that I’m running for president,” he said in an exhausted tone while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Joaquin Castro said people mistake him for his brother “just about every day."

He said the one safe place – at least most of the time – is the Capitol, where people know he’s Castro the congressman, not Castro the presidential candidate.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, sits in the audience as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan, foreground, appears before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 18, 2019. More

"Like in the airport or somewhere else – on the streets" it happens often, Castro said.

He said at first, it was kind of funny but "then after that, it’s like, I’m not running for president!"

In February, MSNBC's "All In" host Chris Hayes asked Castro if he was growing out a beard "so that people don't confuse you and your twin brother?"

"I said that I would try not to look like a certain presidential candidate, so I hope you like the beard here," Castro said.

Hayes admitted he spoke with one of the Castro brothers at an event on the night of the midterm elections and later realized he had no idea which twin he had spoken with.

"That was my brother. He was in El Paso that night," Joaquin Castro said.

He ended up shaving that beard but recently began to grow one back, a fact which several Twitters took notice of Wednesday when he questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller during a House Intelligence Committee hearing.

Joaquin Castro with the beard! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/odJfSk9ZIJ — Marcus Little (@marcusuntrell92) July 24, 2019

hello yes i am joaquin castro as you can tell from my beard — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) July 24, 2019

Isn't that @JulianCastro? Oh no, wait, this guy has a beard. Nevermind. — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) July 24, 2019

Social media users gave it mixed reviews.

"You sure are looking handsome with that new beard," one person said.

"Hey Representative ... the beard! Muy guapo," tweeted another.

Others were less supportive.

"Joaquin you know the beard automatically makes you the evil twin right?" warned one Twitter user.

ay yo @JoaquinCastrotx Joaquin you know the beard automatically makes you the evil twin right? — perpetual eternal (@perpetualetrnl) July 25, 2019

Another user begged, "please shave...you are more handsome without beard."

please shave...you are more handsome without beard — Imtinabeana (@imtinabeana1) July 24, 2019

One man said his wife wanted the congressman to "shave your very under developed beard off.

"Please for my wife," he said.

"Sorry, I can’t do that just yet," Joaquin Castro replied.

Sorry, I can’t do that just yet. https://t.co/6XEuYb21YD — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 25, 2019

