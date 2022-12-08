M&S to offer electric car chargers at 70 stores as its net zero drive accelerates

Marks & Spencer plans to install electric vehicle charging points at around 70 stores across the country within the next two years.

The first pilot sites offering chargers are already open at M&S stores in Maidstone in Kent and Southgate, north London.

The rollout of around 900 charging points at 70 locations is part of M&S’ efforts to be a net zero business by 2040.

The company has signed a deal with the charging infrastructure arm of BP and will carry out a feasibility study on rolling out chargers to more sites for the following years.

It is also part of BP's plans to invest up to £1bn in UK EV charging infrastructure by 2030.

Sacha Berendji, director of operations at M&S, said: “At M&S we’re reshaping the business for sustainable future growth in every sense.

“EV charging is the latest feature to ensure we have a store estate fit for the future, to help our customers live lower carbon lives.

“We know that services like EV charging are in demand from our customers.”

BP and M&S have a long-standing relationship, first teaming up in 2005 to introduce M&S Food stores at BP retail sites.

Over 250 charge points installed by BP Pulse are already available at more than 60 BP-operated forecourts which also offer M&S Food.

Akira Kirton, chief executive at BP Pulse UK, said: “We aim to provide fast, reliable, and convenient EV charging to our customers that fits in with ‎their busy lifestyles and so, we are excited to extend our relationship with M&S to put high-speed charge points at their stores, growing our network even further.

“This is exactly the kind of collaboration the UK needs to help accelerate the transition to lower carbon transport and we’re delighted to be working with M&S to make that happen.”

