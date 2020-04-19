What Is M.P. Evans Group's (LON:MPE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 37% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 18% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 15% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does M.P. Evans Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

M.P. Evans Group's P/E of 63.58 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that M.P. Evans Group has a significantly higher P/E than the average (12.4) P/E for companies in the food industry.

AIM:MPE Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that M.P. Evans Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

It's great to see that M.P. Evans Group grew EPS by 18% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 25%, annually, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

M.P. Evans Group's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 17% of M.P. Evans Group's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On M.P. Evans Group's P/E Ratio

M.P. Evans Group's P/E is 63.6 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth very solid. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about M.P. Evans Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 46.3 to 63.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.