I.M. Pei, acclaimed architect of buildings known around the world, dies at 102

I.M. Pei, whose acclaimed architecture transformed the built environment around the world, has died at age 102.

Architect I.M. Pei accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2016 Asia Game Changer Awards ceremony in New York, in October 2016. More

I.M. Pei, the Chinese-born, American-trained Modernist architect whose work transformed cities around the world and was widely celebrated by fellow architects, has died. He was 102.

Marc Diamond, director of communications for Pei's storied firm, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, confirmed his death to USA TODAY on Thursday.

The New York Times architecture critic, Paul Goldberger, reported his son, Li Chung Pei, confirmed he died overnight. A cause was not disclosed.

After the news broke, many of Pei's admirers took to Twitter to express regret and to tweet pictures of beloved Pei buildings.

"One of my favorite I.M. Pei buildings...Everson Museum," tweeted Sara Wildberger.

One of my favorite I.M. Pei buildings...Everson Museum pic.twitter.com/fsGrm31eer — Sara Wildberger (@urstoryhasvalue) May 17, 2019

One of his biographers, Carter Wiseman, wrote that Pei won "every award of any consequence in his art," plus the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992. But Pei himself was rather modest in his public persona.

Standing before one of his greatest creations, Pei was his usual diffident self. “I think it’s all right,” he told a reporter as he surveyed the sharply angular forms of the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington in 2003.

Just “all right?” Not one of the 10 best buildings in the USA, as it was voted in a 1986 poll of American architects conducted by American Institute of Architects? Not one of the most recognized buildings anywhere? Not an “architectural hallelujah,” as a gallery trustee declared on its 25th anniversary in 2003?

“But 25 years is not enough time to make a judgment,” Pei told The Washington Post on that occasion. “Architecture is stones and brick, concrete and steel. Architecture has to endure.”

Indeed, it does, and so, for a long time, did Pei himself, whose work spanned much of the 20th century and reached into the 21st.

He was working almost to his 90s: Even though he cut back a bit in the 1990s, he continued to put in hours at his New York firm and at the offices of his two sons, Pei Partnership Architects.

FILE - MAY 16, 2019: It was reported that legendary Chinese American architect I.M. Pei, whose designs include the glass pyramid at Louvre Museum in Paris, the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, the National Gallery of Art's East Building, and the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, has died at the age of 102. TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY TAIEB MAHJOUB A picture taken on June 25, 2014, shows the Museum of Islamic Art in the Qatari capital Doha. Qatar, facing growing corruption allegations over the 2022 World Cup and a backlash over Islamists it supported, finds itself isolated a year after its young emir acceded to the throne. AFP PHOTO / AL-WATAN DOHA / KARIM JAAFAR == QATAR OUT == (Photo credit should read KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 451213202.jpg More

One of his later projects, The Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, has become a new national symbol of Qatar. It “might just be the best new museum or gallery building anywhere,” declared the London Sunday Times in August 2008.

“I’m retiring slowly,” Pei told a reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1994. “It’s best not to retire abruptly as long as one has health and can continue to work.”

Hard-working, energetic, genuinely humble, exceedingly charming: These are not always the attributes of great artists, but they were often used by multiple colleagues, rivals and critics, who hailed Pei in his lifetime as a world-class architect — and a most endearing man.

Documentary filmmaker and trained architect Peter Rosen said Pei’s “open, warm personality” was the key to his success.

“He is able to gain the confidence of the important clients and institutions he worked with — they loved him as a person,” Rosen told USA TODAY. He spent years hanging out with Pei for his two films about him, "First Person Singular: I.M. Pei," and "The Museum on the Mountain."

“At a time when so many people in the world of design are concerned about being timely, his work will always be considered timeless. His impact on late 20th-century architecture is extraordinary,” said Howard Decker, the chief curator of the National Building Museum when it awarded Pei a prize in 2003 for innovation in construction technology.