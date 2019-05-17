I. M. Pei, Architect Behind Some of the World’s Most Iconic Museums, Dies at 102

I. M. Pei, who created designs for some of the world’s most revered museums, including the iconic pyramid for the Louvre in Paris and the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., has died at 102. A spokesperson for his firm, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, confirmed the news.

Pei was one of the world’s most celebrated architects. His designs frequently played on the ways in which viewers perceive built spaces, and placed less of an emphasis on a structure’s specific formal properties than on its overall effect. “An individual building, the style in which it is going to be designed and built, is not that important,” Pei once said. “The important thing, really, is the community. How does it affect life?”

In addition to his Louvre and National Gallery commissions, Pei worked on the designs for a number of arts institutions. He designed the Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean in Luxembourg and the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar. Among his less conventional clients was the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, which came in 1995.

But in spite of a six-decade career filled with memorable works, Pei’s most famous design remains his pyramid for the Louvre. In 1981, when he began working with French president François Mitterand on the project, most Parisians agreed that the Louvre had grown stale and that its building was in need of revision. Pei designed a group of galleries centered around the museum’s Cour Napoléon area, and decided that the entrance needed to announce itself—visitors could not simply arrive via a subterranean passageway. “You need to be welcomed by some kind of great space,” Pei told the Times in 1985. “So, you’ve got to have something of our period. That space must have volume and it must have light and it must have a surface identification. You have to be able to look at it and say, ‘Ah, this is the entrance.’ ”

The Louvre in Paris, with Pei’s pyramid at center.

Like many architectural revamps in Paris, Pei’s pyramid was reviled by the public and experts alike. The French paper Le Figaro reported news of Pei’s design with a single-word headline: “Megalomania.” When the pyramid was unveiled before Paris’s Committee on Historical Monuments in 1984, the structure was treated so harshly, Pei once recalled, that his translator was apprehensive about explaining to him what was said.

Today, these reactions are almost unfathomable. Pei’s pyramid, which was completed in 1989, transformed an 18th-century structure, removing from it the sense of stodginess that had pervaded the museum for decades. One of the most Instagrammed sites in Paris, his intervention has become as essential to the Louvre’s identity as the Mona Lisa and other masterworks in its holdings.

“A visionary architect who enjoyed an exceptionally rich and long career, Pei followed in the footsteps of acclaimed architects who have shaped the palace since the 12th century, leaving an indelible mark on the museum with his work that boldly took the Louvre into the modern era,” the Louvre said in a statement.

The pyramid is an emblematic Pei work in the sense that it dramatically stands apart from its surroundings, emphasizing its distinctive angularity. Many of his buildings feature sharp edges and diagonal forms, and exude elegance. Their radical nature can be easy to forget when standing in front of them.

Another classic Pei project was his East Building for the National Gallery of Art in Washington. To design the structure, which was completed in 1978, he looked to the NGA’s history. The West Building, which is dedicated to historical displays, is balanced and symmetrical, with a Neoclassical facade. The East Building was meant to act as a showcase for modern art, and so Pei opted for an irregularly shaped building, which also helped deal with the awkward trapezoidal plot of land designated for the project.