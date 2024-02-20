I’m a personal trainer — everyone loves these glute exercises but they won’t do s–t for you

Katie Neeson, an online fitness coach who focuses on training women, revealed the exercises that won't help you with glute gains.

She likes big butts and she won’t lie.

A personal trainer has revealed the exercises that, while popular, won’t help you with glute gains.

Katie Neeson, an online fitness coach who focuses on training women, posted a video on Instagram showing herself repeatedly sitting up on her knees and then walking on a stair climber, kicking her legs back with each step.

“Stop doing s–t like this to grow your glutes. It’s not doing s–t,” Neeson insisted in the video.

Katie Neeson, an online fitness coach who focuses on training women, posted a video on Instagram showing herself repeatedly sitting up on her knees. TikTok/@thefitmamalife

She also showed herself walking on the stair climber while kicking her legs back with each step, claiming the moves don’t help grow your butt muscles. TikTok/@thefitmamalife

“Before you argue with me in the comment section, ask yourself if you really think thrusting air with zero tension or kicking air on the StairMaster every few steps works more than lifting weights. It makes no sense,” the trainer captioned the video.

Instead of those moves, Neeson advised her followers to focus on some form of hip thrust — “meaning thrusting those cheeks together.”

“You need to be doing thrusts, and you need to add some freaking weight on this bar and focus on getting stronger over time,” the trainer said in the clip.

Neeson also recommended deadlifts — hinging your hips backward and bending your knees to lower your body with a flat back to pick up a barbell or kettlebell.

Neeson shared several moves — including Romanian deadlifts — that she swears help to boost your booty. TikTok/@thefitmamalife

“It does target your glutes a lot more,” she said of the popular strength-training move.

She also suggested squats while holding a barbell behind your head.

“You want to include some form of squat,” she said.

The move may seem simple but it actually fires several muscles in your upper and lower body, helping to strengthen your glutes and core and improve your balance and posture.

In a high-bar squat, the bar rests just over your shoulders. In a low-bar squat, hold the bar closer to your shoulder blades.

Neeson also advised fitness fanatics to include single-leg movements — moves that focus on one leg at a time — like lunges, single-leg squats and single-leg deadlifts.

For years, studies have shown the physical and mental benefits of weight training — from building muscle to fighting off depression — but many people are still too intimidated by heavy weights and intense machines to give them a whirl.

To help beginners get over the first hurdle, NYC-based fitness coach and personal trainer Claudette Sariya shared the six basic moves you need to conquer to begin weight training — none of which require picking up dumbbells.

“When it comes to working out, there are six basic movements,” Sariya told The Post.

She advises that everyone begin mastering squats, hinges, pushes, pulls, lunges and carries using only their body weight before reaching for the weights.

But it’s not just gals who wants glute gains — big butts for men are the surprising, sexy fitness trend for 2024.