‘I’m ready to sell out a couple times over’: Lawrenceville shops partake in Small Business Saturday

It’s the last Saturday in November. For savvy holiday shoppers, that means it’s Small Business Saturday.

The Lawrenceville Market House has individual shops featuring everything from plants to wine and even handmade earrings.

The specialty stores were open and ready for holiday shoppers.

“I’ve got back stock, boxes and boxes and boxes, so if I sell out, I can replenish. So I’m ready to sell out a couple times over,” said Rose Cocher, the owner of Camouflage Plant Shop.

To fuel up before hitting the racks, shoppers could grab a little coffee and donuts from another small business.

“That’s my favorite part of the day, giving the kids a bunch of sugar, then passing them off to the parents,” said Juniper Fritz from Oliver’s Donuts.

Oliver’s Donuts is another small business under the Market House roof.

“I’ve been trying to shop small the last couple years and working here has only encouraged that,” Fritz said.

Small Business Saturday is a day when mom-and-pop stores try to cash in on holiday sales. The spotlight is on main streets like Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

“I mean it feels good, it makes the gifts unique and you’re just giving back to the community,” said Shopper Sierra Meyers.

“I am really excited about Small Business Saturday, I remember past years going to Small Business Saturday and cookie tour. And it was always a great success,” Cocher said.

