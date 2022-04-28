‘I’m like Rocky’: my day with Pamela Moses after her charges were dropped

Hello, and Happy Thursday,

I’ve been closely following the criminal case against Pamela Moses, who was sentenced to six years in prison for trying to register to vote, for the last few months. But on Monday I met her in person for the first time.

We were meeting just days after prosecutors announced they were dropping criminal charges against her, cancelling a scheduled court appearance where she was set to find out if they would retry her case. Even so, Moses insisted that she take me to visit the hulking criminal courthouse in downtown Memphis, a building simply known by its address, 201 Poplar.

We went through security and walked downstairs into one of the courthouse’s main waiting areas, where electronic screens on the wall showed defendant names and where they stood on court dockets for the day. It was mostly empty, but on a normal day, Moses said, it’s crowded with Black people waiting to get their cases heard. She walked past a line of people waiting at a clerk’s office and asked a teller if a judge she knew was still around – he wasn’t.

We took the elevator up to the seventh floor, which houses the courtroom where Moses’ case took place. When the doors opened, a sheriff’s deputy beamed, gave her a hug, and congratulated her on beating the case. “This man tried to kill me the first time he met me,” Moses said, laughing. She would later tell me he was one of the officers who took her into custody when the bail in her voting case was abruptly revoked in December. Now, she said, they were cool with each other.

Back downstairs we ran into Kenneth Brashier, a lawyer Moses has known for a long time. He was beaming too and congratulated her. “Usually you have a cigar when you take a victory lap,” he told her. Moses said she’d take a victory lap once she changed Tennessee’s law around felon disenfranchisement.

It was raining, so Moses and I spent the rest of the day driving around Memphis in her car. Waiting to pick up her son Taj from school, we talked about the case of Crystal Mason, the Texas woman appealing a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot while ineligible in 2016. Moses was stunned to learn Mason’s vote wasn’t even counted.

She walked me through several of the criminal and other legal cases she’s been involved in, rattling off an encyclopedic knowledge of judges, lawyers, and other county officials. She’s outspoken and embraces her reputation as a bit of a troublemaker. “I’m like Rocky Balboa,” she said at one point with a laugh. When I asked her what would come next for her now that the voting case was over, she didn’t miss a beat. “I’m working on getting a man of out of prison who’s been there for 25 years,” she said. In her yard, she still has a sign up from her long shot 2019 mayoral campaign. It was that effort that prompted election officials to start investigating her voting eligibility.

Earlier that morning, Moses had held a press conference at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine motel, where Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated. It was the first time Moses had spoken about her case since the charges were dropped. Taj, 13, a tech whiz, helped set up two iPhones to stream the press conference. “I am so lucky to be here with my mom because I am blessed. Other children are not as fortunate as me to have their parents released and have their charges dropped,” he said.

Moses said Tennessee should get rid of the form that people with felonies have to fill out if they want to vote, the document at the center of her case. Tennessee has one of the most confusing and harshest felon disenfranchisement policies in the country – more than 450,000 people, including more than 20% of the Black voting age population, can’t vote because of a felony conviction, according to an estimate by the Sentencing Project. She told me she saw her case as an effort to intimidate Black voters.

“When it comes to Black people in the south, whatever we do, if it’s wrong, you’ve got to pay for it,” she said. “If there was a white person and I got treated the way I did, I would be just as upset, but you don’t see white people getting treated like that.”

Moses also rebuked Amy Weirich, the district attorney who prosecuted the case. Weirich put out a statement on Friday suggesting Moses bore responsibility for her long sentence because she did not take a plea deal. Moses said the statement showed how the prosecutor was determined to get a conviction: “It showed who she is: arrogant, wants to be right. I think it just sounded like she wanted to win.” A Weirich spokesman declined an interview request.

Moses urged people to vote in the Democratic primary for district attorney, which is going on right now (two of the candidates, Linda Harris and Janika White, watched from the audience). Afterwards, during a lunch at a barbecue restaurant across the street, Moses encouraged other Tennessee voters to talk to Harris.

At the press conference that morning, she mentioned that she had considered committing suicide while she was in jail last year. Later she told me it was connected to the shock of being abruptly taken into custody.

“Going to jail is not a bad thing for somebody who’s been before. It’s a bad thing when you’re not expecting it,” she said.

Snacking on a steady stream of Jolly Ranchers from her front cupholder as we drove around that afternoon, she pointed out what she sees as deep inequalities in Memphis. Near Graceland, we drove by what looked like a busy voting precinct. People vote there, she said, because there’s money and tourism. Further down the road, Moses pointed out the neighborhood had changed: many of the buildings were abandoned, a consequence, she said, of white flight.

“There’s so many things wrong in Memphis,” Moses said. “How dare you waste our tax dollars, waste our time, waste our manpower, how dare you do that? That’s what most people can agree on.”

