‘I’m scared for them’: Mother says man impersonating officer came into home with children inside

Members of a Gwinnett County family told Channel 2 Action News they are still in shock after police said a man impersonating an officer showed up at their house with a gun.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke with the family off Tab Roberts Road in Lawrenceville who told him children were home when it happened.

This is a bizarre situation that the family involved said never should have happened.

Regina Jamison still has no idea who the two men are who came to her home Saturday with guns and a fake search warrant.

It happened while six children under the age of 12 were home.

“The children are scared, I’m upset, I’m scared for them,” Jamison said.

Home surveillance cameras captured a man at their front door wearing a vest, badge and police belt as an 11-year-old child answered the door.

The family told Channel 2 Action News that the man kept his foot in the door and eventually came in on his own.

He claimed to be with an unknown fugitive task force while a man with a gun drawn was in the backyard Saturday at around 1:30 p.m.

The person they were looking for apparently is an ex-boyfriend of Jamison’s daughter who doesn’t live at the home.

Jamison said she and her disabled mother told the men they were at the wrong house and needed to leave.

“We’re in pain, constant pain, my mom and I, every day. We don’t have time to have to worry about anything that goes on the outside of this household,” Jamison said.

Gwinnett police showed up and charged Omar Lee with felony impersonating an officer. Jamison said she is relieved no one ended up shot.

Lee remains is being held with no bond.

