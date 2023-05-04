M&S security guard found guilty of killing shoplifter with one punch faces almost decade in prison

Sabeur Trabelsi - Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

A Marks and Spencer security guard is facing close to a decade in prison after his conviction for killing a shoplifter.

Jason Page, 51, died from a bleed on the brain after 44-year-old Sabeur Trabelsi chased him from a branch of the retailer in Reading, Berkshire, and felled him with one punch beside a BP garage.

The security guard was on his final shift and gave chase after Page and his accomplice “brazenly” stole £300 worth of meat and beer in March 2020.

On Thursday, a jury took just four hours of deliberation before convicting Trabelsi with manslaughter after they heard how the security guard delivered a “knockout blow” to Page, who was homeless, and died of his injuries in hospital.

After he was arrested, Trabelsi tried to claim that Page had been drunk and had fallen and hit his head and denied throwing a punch at him, but CCTV footage showed otherwise and the jury convicted him of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice. The manslaughter conviction means that he could be jailed for up to eight years.

Jason Page - Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

Judge Amjad Nawaz rejected a plea by Trebelsi’s defence counsel for him to be granted bail before being jailed to “put his affairs in order” and he was sent straight to the cells beneath the Crown Court.

During the prosecution’s summary of the case it was revealed that Trebelsi told police in interviews: “I was frustrated, I know I shouldn’t have done it.”

The jury of eight men and four women retired on Wednesday afternoon to consider whether the father-of-three was guilty of manslaughter. They heard that the fatal punch happened on Trabelsi's last working day for M&S.

Just 30 minutes before the shop was due to close, the guard pursued Page after he and an accomplice were seen on CCTV “brazenly” filling up a bag with expensive meat and grabbing a box of Moretti beer on their way out.

The jury was told that Trabelsi carried on chasing Mr Page towards the nearby BP garage on Chalfont Way and that Mr Cripps, the M&S store manager, followed.

Forecourt CCTV footage played to the jurors showed Page being wrestled to the ground as Mr Cripps, who was cleared by the jury of perverting the course of justice, managed to retrieve the meat.

When Page got back on his feet, Trabelsi hit him, causing him to fall backwards and crash onto the pavement.

Story changed numerous times

In evidence, Trabelsi told jurors that Page had threatened to stab him with a needle before he landed the punch, which he also argued was instead a slap, but the jury chose to not believe him.

The jury was told that a post-mortem examination found a number of injuries to Page, including a fracture to his skull, his right temple and his nose. The cause of his death was listed as a head injury. Toxicology reports showed a significant amount of alcohol in his blood.

Jurors previously heard that after realising Page was injured, Mr Cripps dialled 999, but allegedly lied to the call handler, claiming Page had simply fallen backwards.

Trabelsi also allegedly changed his story numerous times, initially claiming the victim had tripped backwards and hit his head, and then suggesting he fell after a tussle over the stolen meat.

