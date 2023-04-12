‘I’m Shaking’: Louisville Killer’s Mom Called 911 in a Panic Mid-Massacre

Louisville Police

Cops in Louisville released several chilling 911 calls Wednesday after Monday’s massacre at a downtown bank office—including a call from the mother of the man accused of killing five colleagues before dying in a shootout with police.

Connor Sturgeon’s mother, who identified herself at the beginning of the call, grew increasingly frantic on the call as she relayed information to a 911 operator.

She told the dispatcher her son’s roommate had called her that morning with shocking news: Sturgeon had left a note indicating he was heading to his job at the Old National Bank and that he had a gun.

“He has a gun and is headed to the Old National on Main Street here in Louisville,” she said. “This is his mother, I'm so sorry, I'm getting details second-hand, I'm learning it now. Oh lord.”

She insisted her son, 23, was “non-violent” and “a really good kid.”

“I don't know what to do, I need your help,” she said. “He's never hurt anyone, he's a really good kid...We don’t even own guns. I don't know where he would have gotten a gun.”

Later in the call, the distressed mom indicated that she was getting in her car to head to the bank. “I’m sorry, I’m trying to get to my car...I’m shaking,” he said.

The 911 operator ordered her to stay where she is, saying they’ve already received calls of an incident unfolding downtown and that it’s too “dangerous” for her to go.

“You have calls from other people so he’s already there?” she said before hanging up the call.

