‘I’m in shock.’ Luka Doncic surges Dallas Mavericks to big halftime lead on Phoenix Suns
Luka Doncic is on fire and the Dallas Mavericks are blowing out the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 Sunday night.
The Mavericks lead the Suns 57-27 at halftime with Doncic matching the entire Suns team with 27 first-half points.
“I’m in shock,” TNT analyst and former Suns player and admitted Phoenix fan Charles Barkley said. “Nobody saw this coming. Shout out to Luka.”
Doncic was 9 of 12 from the field in the first half and added nine rebounds and three assists.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 points, including 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc to help the Mavs pulls away.
The winner advances to the Western Conference Finals to face the Golden State Warriors.
Luka Doncic has 27 points, the Suns have 27 points, and the rest of the Mavericks have 30 points.
