‘I’m in shock.’ Luka Doncic surges Dallas Mavericks to big halftime lead on Phoenix Suns

Matt York/AP
Stefan Stevenson
·1 min read
In this article:
Luka Doncic is on fire and the Dallas Mavericks are blowing out the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 Sunday night.

The Mavericks lead the Suns 57-27 at halftime with Doncic matching the entire Suns team with 27 first-half points.

“I’m in shock,” TNT analyst and former Suns player and admitted Phoenix fan Charles Barkley said. “Nobody saw this coming. Shout out to Luka.”

Doncic was 9 of 12 from the field in the first half and added nine rebounds and three assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 points, including 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc to help the Mavs pulls away.

The winner advances to the Western Conference Finals to face the Golden State Warriors.

