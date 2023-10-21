‘I’m shocked’: Popular morning host laid off from SLO radio stations after 13 years

Fans of the “Up & Adam in the Morning” radio show were surprised this week to find the popular program was suddenly off the air after the host, Adam Montiel, was laid off.

Montiel is no longer with The Krush 92.5 or Coast 104.5 after he lost his job in a downsizing by parent company American General Media this week.

Program director Suzanne Schonig confirmed Montiel’s departure to The Tribune via email Thursday, saying it was a part of “a company-wide layoff.”

In a statement Friday, Montiel said the news of his departure “brings a mix of emotions.”

“I’ll never forget those four words: ’You’re being laid off,’” Montiel said. “Of course, I’m shocked. You endure a lot in this business, but when you do what you love, and love what you do, you endure.”

Beside “Up & Adam,” Montiel also hosted “The Cork Dorks,” a wine appreciation show on 92.5, as well as Afternoons on Coast 104.5 — the former home of his morning segment.

Montiel first joined American General Media in 2003. After a brief departure, he returned to AGM’s airwaves in 2010 to launch “Up & Adam,” according to a news release.

“For well over 13 years, AGM was a home for me and a partner as we worked to build wine and community-themed programming like ‘The Cork Dorks’ and ‘Liquid Lunch’ that has been more than renowned, but built real relationships,” Montiel said. “AGM allowed me the freedom to leave commonplace morning show stereotypes behind and reinvent the morning drive with community in mind with ‘Up & Adam in the Morning.’”

He continued:

“I leave that building as the last 6-10 a.m. morning drive host that was all live and all local,” he said.

During his time with the local stations, Montiel also became known for his charitable work, including his annual “Breaking & Entering Christmas” where volunteers covertly transformed a local family’s home for the holidays.

Montiel said he is excited to carry on that tradition, which is celebrating its 10th year this year, independently.

Beyond that, Montiel said fans can expect him to be behind a mic again soon.

“I gave my heart to build and bring entertaining and enlightening content and to tell the stories of our hardworking neighbors,” Montiel said. “I will always be thankful for my time at AGM, and I look forward to continuing to build great relationships, entertain and promote the community.”

What happens with programming at The Krush 92.5?

With Montiel no longer covering the morning show, there have been some changes to the lineup at The Krush 92.5, including the return of at least one familiar voice.

Schonig said she has returned to the 6 to 10 a.m. morning hours, after two years covering midday programming.

“Mornings is an air shift I held on The Krush 92.5 for numerous years in the past,” Schonig said.

Meanwhile, Jeremy West will continue as afternoon host from 2-7 p.m. West has “been a key part” of the station’s wine-focused content over the years, as co-host of “The Cork Dorks” with Montiel, Schonig said.

Schonig said the station will also welcome back Pepper Daniels to take over the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. midday time slot. Daniels was the original program director for The Krush at its inception and was a part of the first air staff line-up, Schonig said.

“We continue that core mission and remain focused on learning through and with our abundant and engaging producers spanning wine, beer and spirits alongside the food and hospitality industries,” she wrote. “The Krush is also a great friend to our thriving local music scene and will keep our connection there as well. We’re very proud of the work our staff has done over the last 14 years.”