I’m sick of people with an ounce of common sense being labelled ‘far-Right’

There were protests, and counter-protests, outside the Tate Modern after it held a drag queen story event for children

Good morning, we begin today with a topical quiz, How Right Are You? After each question, please pick one of the following three options:

1. In Knowsley, Liverpool, a video circulating online which appeared to show a young migrant harassing a 15-year-old schoolgirl led to a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers descending into violence with 15 arrests being made. Were the protesters:

A. Far-right racists?

B. Left-wing agitators trying to shame the Government for downplaying the threat from far-right extremists?

C. Mainly local mums and dads concerned about the safety of their kids after scores of undocumented young male migrants were billeted without consultation in their area?

2. On Twitter, Jeremy Corbyn said: “The horrific far-Right riot in Knowsley is what happens when the Government warns of an ‘invasion’ and demonises refugees.” How likely is it that most of the Scouse protesters in one of the safest Labour seats in the country (maj: 39,942) were actually members of the “far-Right”?

A. Highly likely; what else do you expect from white, working-class bigots?

B. Not very likely. Locals famously hate the Tories

C. You’ve got to be kidding!

3. A drag queen story event for children is held at Tate Britain. There is a noisy protest outside. Are all the protesters:

A. Transphobes?

B. Nasty members of the “far-Right”, probably homophobic to boot?

C. Parents concerned about the premature sexualisation of small children who feel that it’s time to take a stand?

4. Following 371 grassroots, anti-migrant protests in the past 18 months, rallying around the slogan “Ireland is Full”, Leo Varadkar says Ireland needs to be “fair and firm and hard” with people who arrive in the country with a false story and return them to their countries. Is the Taoiseach:

A. Pandering to far-Right sentiment?

B. Betraying his liberal, globalist credentials?

C. Finally waking up to the fact that ordinary, decent Irish people have had enough, notably a large number of female protesters following reports of migrants mistreating women and children?

Story continues

5. Convicted murderers and would-be suicide bombers are among 53 foreign terrorists the UK is not allowed to deport because of our continuing membership of the European Convention on Human Rights. One Islamic State member from Bangladesh won the right to remain because he would “lose access to free NHS care”. Another terrorist, an Iranian who had ingredients for a bomb in his Surrey garage, managed to stay in the UK by claiming he suffers from “depression”. How does this news make you feel?

A. Delighted our country continues to provide refuge for fundamentalist nutters and people who want us dead?

B. Slightly nervous to be honest, but we don’t want to risk damaging our international reputation with liberal allies, do we

C. Roughly as depressed as that would-be Iranian bomber. Have we totally lost our minds?

Thank you for completing the quiz.

If you mainly answered “A”, congratulations, you can count yourself among the liberal, metropolitan elite and you are also highly unlikely to be living in an area chosen to house illegal migrants (because the Government generally places them where the poorer people live).

If you mostly picked “B” you’re probably in the Tory Cabinet.

Anyone who gravitated towards “C”… Oh, dear, I’m afraid you’re “far-Right”. Don’t worry, we can put you on a course to re-educate yourself out of your hateful, retrograde views.

I am so sick of the demonising of ordinary, decent people by their supposed betters, aren’t you? Judging by the headlines over the past week, it is astonishing how the media has been persuaded to categorise the common-sense views of millions of Britons as utterly beyond the pale. Parents who worry about the warping of children’s minds by highly ideological, self-styled “role models” are somehow cast as the bad guys. (What is “far-Right” about not wanting your bewildered five-year-old to be read nursery rhymes by a drag queen?) Men and women with genuine concerns about the presence in their community of undocumented young males, from parts of the world which often hold appalling views about women and girls, are caricatured as racist, ignorant and, inevitably, “far-Right”.

Yet, at the same time, we learn that four Afghan “boys” who arrived in small boats across the Channel last year have just been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dover. So, are all of us who warned that there was a potential safeguarding issue around putting asylum seekers of indeterminate age into British schools still “far-Right”?

Over the weekend, I watched Grooming Gangs, a salutary documentary on GB News about the horror story of 1,400 girls being raped, trafficked, even murdered, in Rotherham, largely by Pakistani taxi-drivers and kebab-shop-owners. (Later, it was revealed that tens of thousands of girls had been similarly abused in towns and cities across the UK).

Back in 2003, the journalist Andrew Norfolk started looking into concerns raised by Labour MP Ann Cryer about gangs which were targeting vulnerable, underage girls, but Norfolk was apparently put off because the story “felt like a Right-wing fantasy”. Unfortunately, that appalling, far-Right “scaremongering” turned out to be true.

As the worst child-sexual-exploitation scandal in British history unfolded in plain sight, the middle-class establishment averted its eyes. It fell to a handful of courageous, working-class women like Jayne Senior (a senior worker with local youth project Risky Business) and policewoman Maggie Oliver to fight the brutalised girls’ corner against furious, politically-correct resistance. Senior recalled her horrified astonishment at being told by councillors that “we were breaching their human rights – but it was never the human rights of the children, it was the human rights of the perpetrators”. Sound familiar?

I thought of Senior and the shameful, decades-long cover-up in Rotherham after the riot in Knowsley when a news story appeared saying “politicians urged to take stand against violence towards asylum seekers”.

When did you last hear of politicians being urged to stand up for local residents against unvetted, illegal migrants inflicted on them because their government cannot police the UK’s borders and has lost control of immigration?

Let me be clear. Violence is never justified under any circumstances and asylum seekers in the Suites Hotel, which was surrounded by protesters, were very scared as fireworks were thrown. That is not the British way.

Although the far-Right didn’t lead the protest, a group called Patriotic Alternative had delivered leaflets in the area with the slogan, “5 Star Hotels for Migrants While Brits Freeze” and some of their members were spotted at the demo.

The blame, however, lies squarely with the state which has allowed the migration crisis to spiral out of control and now seeks to pass the buck to people who never voted for a shocking number of the country’s hotels to be requisitioned at a cost of £5.5 million a day to mop up the almighty mess. It’s the Government which has created these inflammatory conditions.

Unlike other European nations, the United Kingdom has not seen the rise of a far-Right or neo-Nazi party. That happy state is now in jeopardy as justifiable public annoyance is stigmatised as racist hatred by a sanctimonious class that largely escapes the consequences of its own idealistic opinions.

If the asylum seekers currently housed in underprivileged places like Knowsley and Skegness were put in a camp on, say, leafy Barnes Common, how long do you reckon the middle-class idealism would last?

Let me leave you with the devastating insight of Colin, a reader who responded when I asked how on earth someone like Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai (found guilty of stabbing 21-year-old Tom Roberts to death) was allowed into this country posing as a 14-year-old asylum seeker.

“Because the default position has to be accepted as the result of a court case,” explained Colin. “Last year, the claim of a migrant to be a ‘child’ was not accepted by Border Force and they classified the individual as an adult – a decision proven correct by an age test which confirmed the man was, in fact, over 25. The man’s lawyers argued that the officers were not qualified to make that decision and he should have been treated as a minor until the tests proved otherwise. The judge agreed. Costs were awarded against Border Force and the migrant was awarded compensation despite the fact he knowingly made false claims.

“Essentially, he was compensated because Border Force officials would not believe his lies. Now, Border Force officers are instructed to accept any claim that a person is a child.”

Most sane people would still be horrified by what Colin reveals about our immigration system, although some dozy dolts would no doubt defend it on the increasingly laughable grounds of “human rights” If the Government and a liberal elite continue to stigmatise and silence working-class people for a perfectly rational reaction to policies which threaten their children and their communities then I’m afraid they must prepared to reap the whirlwind.

Are those who think this way far-Right? Or could it possibly be that we are just right?