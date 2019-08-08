MásMóvil Ibercom (BME:MAS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 439% Share Price Gain

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the MásMóvil Ibercom, S.A. (BME:MAS) share price. It's 439% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's down 3.0% in the last seven days.

We don't think that MásMóvil Ibercom's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, MásMóvil Ibercom can boast revenue growth at a rate of 53% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 40%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like MásMóvil Ibercom, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for MásMóvil Ibercom in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

It's good to see that MásMóvil Ibercom has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.1% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 40% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

