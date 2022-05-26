‘I’m sorry’: Deacon accused of embezzling more than $80K from church, police say

A church deacon is asking for forgiveness after being accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from his church in Taylorsville.

Investigators said Jerry Mayes used a credit card and checkbook from the church to buy items for himself in Alexander County.

Police said not only was Mayes a deacon at the church, but he was also the treasurer. His family says the 79-year-old grew up just down the street and went there his entire life.

Investigators said more than $80,000 dollars was embezzled from New Zion Baptist Church.

Officers executed a search warrant at Mayes’ home, seizing a number of documents that included a stack of receipts. They said he used the stolen money at a Food Lion, drug store, fast food restaurants and even used it to pay his water bill that dated back to 2016.

Mayes spoke with Channel 9 Thursday morning and said he hopes his church can forgive him after he was charged with felony embezzlement.

“I’m sorry that I did what I did,” Mayes said. “Sometimes you go down the wrong road and get down that road and can’t get back. But I am sorry for the community, my family, for everyone.”

Church members told Channel 9 they had no idea money was being stolen from the church. They said since learning of the theft, several people have left the congregation.

