‘I’m so sorry, man. I fell asleep’: Driver charged in death of Weston mom who was riding her bicycle

Eight months after a Weston mom was killed while riding her bicycle, a driver has been charged in her death.

But the defendant’s lawyer says the deadly crash was a terrible accident, not a crime.

Oion Syvell Johnson, 24, of Syracuse, N.Y., was arrested in New York in December and extradited to Florida on Tuesday. He faces charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Johnson bonded out of jail on a $60,000 bond Wednesday.

Sunny LaValle, a wife and mom of a 7-year-old boy, was riding southbound at 8 a.m. on a Sunday in May when she was hit from the rear by Johnson’s 2014 Kia Optima in the 3200 block of Bonaventura Boulevard, her body “likely carried by the Kia and deposited in the swale,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

His car had drifted to the right and off the road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said he hadn’t been speeding, and there was no indication he aggressively applied the brakes after the impact.

After the collision, Johnson apologized to her, according to Johnson’s defense lawyer, Saam Zangeneh.

A witness told police that Johnson had just woken up with the crash.

According to a sheriff’s report, Johnson acknowledged that. When a deputy asked who was driving, Johnson gestured to himself and said, “I’m so sorry, man. I fell asleep,” the report said.

He said he was in town with friends to celebrate another friend’s birthday, and “had not slept but maybe a few hours” since arriving in town the Friday before.

Johnson also said he was trying to stay awake by lowering the window while driving. Records show him and his friends had spent the weekend at a club and on a charter boat, where nobody slept.

But authorities said he made the decision to keep driving back to his Airbnb, which led to the “willful or wonton disregard” for safety.

Zangeneh said his client had gotten lost, and a 10-minute drive turned into an hour.

He said his client hadn’t been drinking, and had nothing more than a “few parking tickets his whole life. He was on his way to Miami. He was going the wrong way. He had not drank, not a drop.

“He is very remorseful for what’s happened, it’s devastated him. This is something he’s going to have to live with for the rest of his life. This was an accident, not a criminal act.”

Johnson had two passengers with him, both of whom were sleeping, according to his lawyer.

Records show LaValle died 49 minutes later at the hospital.

LaValle’s family’s attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, said she leaves behind a husband and a young son, who is now 8.

“It’s been very difficult for them,” he said. The arrest and charges has “been a long time coming. They are anxious for the next step.

“If it will ever bring closure is a different issue.”

