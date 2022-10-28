‘I’m speechless’: 7-year-old student found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School

A 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

Police received a report just after 3:30 p.m. of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying the loaded firearm around inside the Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester.

“The person responsible for allowing access to this weapon is going to be held accountable,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age. Thanks to the swift action and coordination of school staff, Boston police, and first responders, this situation was immediately identified and safely addressed.”

It is still unclear how the child became in possession of the firearm. The investigation is active and ongoing.

“I’m speechless. I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating. We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. “We’re working with all of our city and state partners every day, multiple times a day, to address safety concerns, strategize new tactics to keep students safe, and create synergy in our responses to emergencies.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW