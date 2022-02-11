'I’m starving': Chloe Kim asks reporters for snacks on her way to achieving Olympics gold medal history

The back-to-back Olympic gold medal champion in the snowboard halfpipe, Chloe Kim, announced she was hungry and asked reporters for snacks during a post-event press conference.



“Also, if anybody has some snacks in their pockets, maybe?” she asked after answering a reporter’s question. “I’m starving. It’s lunch time.”



While the press room filled with laughter from the 21-year-old’s sudden proclamation, members of the media immediately handed over some snacks, including crackers and chocolate bars.



“Thank you. Thank you,” Kim said as she collected the goodies. “It’s not a hurry. I’ll eat this in a bit.”



When a reporter asked if she wanted to eat right then, Kim respectfully declined.



“Oh, it’s OK. I’ll wait,” Kim responded. She then offered some goodies to Japan's Sena Tomita, who was seated next to her.



“This is good,” she said, as she handed over a snack to Tomita.





.@ChloeKim is the most relatable Olympic gold medalist. pic.twitter.com/wTOPaIHA89

— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 10, 2022







Kim recently made history as the first woman to win back-to-back gold in the snowboard halfpipe. She previously made headlines as the youngest woman to win an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games. Her snack buddy Tomita took home Japan’s first halfpipe medal after winning the bronze, according to The Japan Times.



“OK, I’m ready,” Kim eventually said as she prepared to return to answering questions, satisfied with the snacks she’d received.







Featured Images via NBC Sports (left), @usatodaysports (right)





Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Shin Jea-hwan wins South Korea's second gold ever in gymnastics vault

Story continues

Nathan Chen gives U.S. team early lead with perfect performance only .11 points short of world record

Olympic throwback: first female Asian American Olympic gymnastics medalist serving community as pediatrician

Chinese athlete Peng Shuai, missing over two weeks after MeToo allegations, reemerges in private video call