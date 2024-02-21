‘I’m still his mother!:’ 2 arrested, including Ga. mom, after tattooing underage boy, deputies say

Two people are facing charges after Coweta deputies said a child received a tattoo.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, a father stated that his son was given a tattoo under the age of 18 on Hammett Circle in Sharpsburg.

Officials said the father, who has full custody of his son, visited his mother, Tonya Brown, on Jan.14 for his birthday.

Brown allegedly paid a man, identified as Christopher Mauldin, an unknown amount of money to have a tattoo put on her son’s arm.

Coweta County deputies said the child called his father the next day and told him that he not wait to show him what Brown got him for his birthday.

In the background, the father allegedly heard Brown say, “I`m still his mother!”

Authorities said this is not the first tattoo the child has gotten while underaged. Deputies said they saw a tattoo on the child’s arm.

They were able to confirm by finding a picture of Mauldin on Facebook showing the child’s location at Hammett Circle at the time he received the tattoo.

The child’s age and identity were not released.

Deputies arrested both Brown and Mauldin. They were booked into the Coweta County Jail.

