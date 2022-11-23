“I’m still in shock’: metro Atlanta city councilman, father coping with murder of daughter

A local city councilman and father is talking to Channel 2, after his daughter, who was a Rideshare driver, was shot and killed after getting caught in the middle of a fight between her passenger and another man.

“I’m still in shock. Still can’t believe it. Just trying to be strong for the family right now,” said Peachtree Corners City Councilman Joe Sawyer.

The harsh reality is slowly settling in for Sawyer.

His daughter, 31-year-old Lauren Allen, a mother of three, was shot and killed while working as a Lyft driver on Monday night in the area of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia.

Channel 2 first told you about the shooting as breaking news Monday on WSB Tonight at 11.

Police said she was dropping off a passenger, when that woman got into an argument with a man.

“The girl went to get her baby. The guy came out shooting. She made it up the street at the end of the subdivision and she was talking to 911,” said Joe Sawyer.

Police said that shooting happened here in this subdivision off Wellborn Road. He then took off and came here to the Shell gas station just down the street.

Police said they saw 23-year-old Lerelle Chatman with a rifle in his hand. He started shooting at officers, and they shot back and killed him.

Councilman Sawyer said he just talked to his daughter hours before, at the store.

“We talked and the last thing she said to me was ‘Thank you, Daddy’ because I paid for all of her stuff out of the Dollar Store. She said, ‘Thank you, Daddy, I love you.’”

That’s the last memory he has of his daughter. It’s something he will never forget.

He said he knows his daughter is now in God’s hands, but it’s hard to understand, “Why? Why? Just why?” he asked.

If you want to help out this family via GofundMe, click here.

