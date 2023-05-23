'Taxman's incompetence cost me £40,000 – and my dream home'

Closeup woman filling form of Individual Income Tax Return - iStockphoto

Last summer 30-year-old Oscar Schofield, from Dorset, should have been celebrating finally getting the keys to his first home.

But almost a year later, he is still living in rental accommodation – all because of a 12-month-long delay at HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), as the tax office struggles with IT issues and helping process visas for Ukrainian refugees.

It was July 2022 and Mr Schofield, who owns an antiques business, had just had his offer on a house accepted when he realised HMRC still had not sent him his overview for the previous tax year, something required by mortgage lenders as evidence of income.

Mr Schofield had submitted his tax return two months earlier yet still had heard nothing back. When he contacted HMRC, the tax office said he would be put on a 12-week priority list.

But 12 weeks passed without an update from HMRC. The seller, losing patience, took the house off the market.

Mr Schofield, who estimated that HMRC’s delay cost him more than £40,000 in “lost opportunity and expenses”, said the huge leap in interest rates last year means he will now have to pay at least £1,200 a month more on his mortgage, up from £920 on his initial offer, when he eventually does buy his first home.

He said: “I am still desperate to buy my first home, despite the huge house price and interest rate increases in the last year. I am still unable to make an offer on any properties due to HMRC failing to process my return.”

Mr Schofield said he had no idea what had caused the delay. He said his tax affairs were relatively straightforward and had submitted his tax return well ahead of time – more than six months before the self-assessment deadline.

When The Telegraph asked HMRC for an explanation, the tax office finally processed Mr Shofield’s return. The reason it had taken 12 months, a spokesman said, was because two boxes were left blank where £0 should have been written in, which meant the tax return had to be processed manually.

Story continues

HMRC said it was writing to Mr Schofield to explain and apologise.

It comes as this week, Victoria Atkins, financial secretary to the Treasury, responding to an open letter from the Association of Accounting Technicians (ATT) trade body, attributed HMRC’s poor customer service to IT issues as HMRC upgraded its systems and the tax office diverting resources to provide support for Ukraine visa processing.

HMRC’s performance statistics show that the taxman is failing to respond to taxpayer correspondence within 15 days in over a quarter of cases.

The percentage of taxpayers waiting more than 10 minutes for their call to be answered, meanwhile, has soared from 45pc to 62pc between February 2022 and February 2023. Actual wait times can often extend to up to 45 minutes, accountants say.

Tim Stovold, of accountancy firm Moore Kingston Smith, said: “There has been much speculation about the cause of the delays. Front runners include HMRC failing to adapt to their teams working from home, and insufficient staff allocated back to front-line services after being released from the Covid support schemes.

“The people working within HMRC are often as frustrated as taxpayers trying to speak to them. Although online services help, there are still many occasions where taxpayers and their advisors need to speak to a person or receive a response to a letter. Urgent investment is needed to increase the resources available to HMRC so they can keep the tax system working.”

Helen Thornley, of the ATT, a trade body, which has been raising concerns about HMRC’s performance levels “for some time now”, said the trade body had been made aware last year of problems processing some 2021-22 returns.

She said: “A number of our members have reported that delays in processing returns were causing problems for self-employed clients as, until returns are accepted by HMRC’s systems, it is not possible to generate the tax overview documents needed to prove income to mortgage providers.”

A spokesman for HMRC said: “We’re handling significant demand but must continue to operate efficiently, which is why we encourage customers to use our quick and easy online services, including the HMRC App.

“We’re continuing to improve and expand our digital services, enabling our advisers to focus on helping customers who need one-to-one support.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.