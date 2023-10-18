M&T Bank beats profit estimates as higher rates boost interest income

(Reuters) - M&T Bank beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes allowed the lender to charge more on loans.

The higher-for-longer interest rate environment has benefited major U.S. lenders such as such as JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, who also beat quarterly estimates and raised FY23 interest income forecasts.

M&T's net interest income — or the difference between what a bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits — jumped 5.7% to $1.78 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The bank reported adjusted profit of $3.98 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.93 per share, according to LSEG data.

But the Fed's aggressive monetary policy has made it difficult for customers to borrow and repay debt, prompting lenders to set aside more rainy-day funds to cover for potential defaults.

M&T set aside $150 million as provision for credit losses, compared with $115 million a year earlier.

The company's total deposits in the quarter rose to $164.13 billion, 1.3% higher than the preceding three months and marginally up from the year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)