M&T Bank buying People's United in $7.6B all-stock deal

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following three straight days of losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading Friday, Feb. 19. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

M&T Bank Corp. is buying People’s United Financial Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion.

Branches of the two regional banks are sprinkled throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

People’s United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each share they own. People’s United shareholders will collectively own approximately 28% of the combined business.

The combined company will have approximately $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches and more than 2,000 ATMs in 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia.

M&T had been active in acquisitions, but People's United would be the first major deal in almost six years.

People’s headquarters in Bridgeport, Connecticut will serve as the New England regional headquarters for M&T.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, still needs a sign-off from shareholders of both companies.

Shares of People's United rose 8.4% before the market open Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • Goodyear acquires Cooper in all-American tire deal

    Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper in a deal valued at $2.5 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio manufacturers. Cooper, founded in 1914, is the 5th largest tire maker in North America based on revenue.

  • Gaza launches COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 22,000 doses

    Palestinians in Gaza began a limited COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday after receiving doses donated by Russia and the United Arab Emirates, but a wider campaign could be further off as health officials await larger shipments. Officials in the coastal enclave, run by the Islamist group Hamas and home to 2 million people, are administering the first of their 22,000 Russia Sputnik V doses to health workers. The Gaza health ministry sent out text messages to urge those eligible to come and get their shots.

  • M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy M&T Bank Corporation ( NYSE:MTB ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Fiducian Group Limited ( ASX:FID ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the...

  • Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Pays A US$0.22 Dividend In Just Four Days

    Readers hoping to buy Nelnet, Inc. ( NYSE:NNI ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • M&T Bank Nears Deal to Buy People’s United for More Than $7 Billion

    The two companies are discussing an all-stock deal that values People’s United at more than $7 billion. It would be the latest in a string of regional bank mergers.

  • Rules planned to save right whales loom over lobster fishers

    America's lobster fishery is getting close to the date when it will have to contend with new rules designed to try to save a species of whale from extinction. The North Atlantic right whale numbers only about 360, and scientists have said the animal's small population of breeding females could spell doom for the species. The National Marine Fisheries Service is developing new rules to reduce the possibility of entanglement in fishing gear, which can kill the whales.

  • Just 19 Stocks Drove Half The Market's $7.6 Trillion Pandemic Gain

    Talk about a bright side. One year since the pandemic market decline started, investors in stocks including the S&P 500 scored $7.6 trillion in wealth.

  • Bond Yields Climb as Stocks Slump; Copper Rallies: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds deepened a selloff and metals rallied, with copper vaulting above $9,000 a ton, as investors priced in bets for inflation and economic growth. Technology shares led losses in equities.A key part of the Treasuries curve -- the gap between 5- and 30-year yields -- touched the highest level in more than five years. Bond yields from Australia, the U.K. and Spain climbed, underscoring the challenge facing central banks that have fought to keep borrowing costs low.While the reflation narrative has been a key bullish catalyst for stocks this year, it didn’t seem to help on Monday. Technology took the brunt of the selling as higher yields dented the appeal of expensive, growth-focused stocks. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 slid 1.5% and European markets were broadly negative. Meanwhile, commodities were almost uniformly green. Brent oil climbed above $63 a barrel as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted prices could advance into the $70s in coming months. Shares of Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s top producer, gained 15% in Hong Kong.“We are still in a risk-on environment,” Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “Everybody is playing out the outlook for better economic growth, the outlook for more fiscal stimulus. It’s normal that nominal yields are trending higher.”Inflation Angst Is About to Rewrite the Stock Market PlaybookTen-year Treasury yields climbed as much as six basis points to 1.39%. The sell-off in longer-dated debt has also spilled over to the corporate bond market, leading to its worst year-to-date performance since 2009, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.Elsewhere, Brazilian markets tumbled following President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to replace the head of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-controlled oil company. The real fell 2.2% at open, breaching the key 5.5 per dollar level that had been serving as support for the currency.Petrobras’s depositary receipts in Germany and the U.S. plunged at least 11% as analysts from Credit Suisse to JPMorgan cut their recommendations for the stock. Futures of the Ibovespa declined 5%.In the U.S., Boeing Co. shares dropped 4% in U.S. premarket trading after airlines halted flights using the company’s 777 aircraft following an explosive engine failure. Bitcoin slumped 6% as prices pulled back from an all-time high.Asian markets were also weaker. China’s stock benchmark, the CSI 300 fell 3.1%, dragged down by consumer staples, which had their biggest drop since July. India’s S&P BSE Sensex slumped for a fifth day. In Australia, the central bank resumed purchases of three-year securities to defend its yield target. Ten-year yields in both Australia and New Zealand surged more than 10 basis points.Some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.7% as of 8:08 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.7%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1% to 1,125.84.The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.2135.The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.4025.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 105.54 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 1.37%.The yield on two-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.11%.Germany’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.719%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 1%.Gold strengthened 0.7% to $1,796.65 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Anti-Trump Group Launches $1 Million In Ads Hailing Republicans Who Voted To Impeach

    The billboards' and TV spots' aim is to show "immense support" for lawmakers with integrity, said the Republican Accountability Project.

  • GOP Rep. Mocks Critics On The Right For 'Censure Frenzy' Over Trump Impeachment

    The person with the most votes wins, Rep. Adam Kinzinger explained.

  • Measuring Africa’s Data Gap: The cost of not counting the dead

    Just eight countries in Africa have adequate death registration systems, a BBC investigation finds.

  • HSBC to announce exit from U.S. retail banking, reshuffles top jobs

    HSBC is set to withdraw from U.S. retail banking, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as Europe's biggest bank seeks to dispose of a business that has long underperformed. The exit from the U.S. consumer business will form part of the lender's strategy update due on Tuesday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to cut costs, boost fee income and continue the lender's shift towards Asia. The sale or closure of its around 150 remaining branches in the United States, after it shuttered 80 last year, would mark the end of HSBC's struggle to turn around a business which has struggled to make inroads against incumbent domestic rivals.

  • Don't ignore "lockdown fatigue", UK watchdog tells finance bosses

    Staff at financial firms in Britain are suffering from "lockdown fatigue" and their bosses are not always making sure all employees can speak up freely about their problems, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday. Many staff at financial companies have been working from home since Britain went into its first lockdown in March last year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. One year on, the challenges have evolved from adapting to working remotely to dealing with mental health issues, said David Blunt, the FCA's head of conduct specialists.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our 3 undeserving children and leave everything to our 4 grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • 2 SPAC Stocks to Buy Right Now That Should Make You a Fortune

    You might call what we're experiencing in the investing world right now as the attack of the SPACs. Stock exchanges might have to expand the number of letters available in ticker symbols to handle the flood of SPACs. There are quite a few SPACs that you'd be best to avoid like the plague.

  • Your next stimulus check is expected to take a big step closer this week

    The new COVID aid is facing a vote in the U.S. House. How soon can you expect your money?

  • How the IRS Taxes Cryptocurrency – And How You Can Avoid Paying It

    Although cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can be used to make purchases of anything from hand-made crafts to, in the near future, a Tesla electric vehicle, if you convert that currency to cash rather...

  • My father is trustee of my late mother’s estate. He is marrying again, and won’t distribute our inheritance

    ‘He and his new wife have already traveled to France together, and apparently intend to live it up on his personal trust and their combined income.’

  • A Simple Rule for Deciding Whether to Put Money Into Savings or the Stock Market

    There are many different options, but it often makes sense to decide between these two choices: Put the money into a high-yield savings account, or invest it in the stock market. As long as you make smart investment choices, the stock market can provide reasonable returns without unreasonable risks. On the other hand, high-yield savings accounts are virtually risk free and the returns are similar to other safe investments.