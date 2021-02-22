M&T Bank buying People's United in $7.6B all-stock deal

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bonds deepened a selloff and metals rallied, with copper vaulting above $9,000 a ton, as investors priced in bets for inflation and economic growth. Technology shares led losses in equities.A key part of the Treasuries curve -- the gap between 5- and 30-year yields -- touched the highest level in more than five years. Bond yields from Australia, the U.K. and Spain climbed, underscoring the challenge facing central banks that have fought to keep borrowing costs low.While the reflation narrative has been a key bullish catalyst for stocks this year, it didn’t seem to help on Monday. Technology took the brunt of the selling as higher yields dented the appeal of expensive, growth-focused stocks. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 slid 1.5% and European markets were broadly negative. Meanwhile, commodities were almost uniformly green. Brent oil climbed above $63 a barrel as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted prices could advance into the $70s in coming months. Shares of Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s top producer, gained 15% in Hong Kong.“We are still in a risk-on environment,” Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “Everybody is playing out the outlook for better economic growth, the outlook for more fiscal stimulus. It’s normal that nominal yields are trending higher.”Inflation Angst Is About to Rewrite the Stock Market PlaybookTen-year Treasury yields climbed as much as six basis points to 1.39%. The sell-off in longer-dated debt has also spilled over to the corporate bond market, leading to its worst year-to-date performance since 2009, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.Elsewhere, Brazilian markets tumbled following President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to replace the head of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-controlled oil company. The real fell 2.2% at open, breaching the key 5.5 per dollar level that had been serving as support for the currency.Petrobras’s depositary receipts in Germany and the U.S. plunged at least 11% as analysts from Credit Suisse to JPMorgan cut their recommendations for the stock. Futures of the Ibovespa declined 5%.In the U.S., Boeing Co. shares dropped 4% in U.S. premarket trading after airlines halted flights using the company’s 777 aircraft following an explosive engine failure. Bitcoin slumped 6% as prices pulled back from an all-time high.Asian markets were also weaker. China’s stock benchmark, the CSI 300 fell 3.1%, dragged down by consumer staples, which had their biggest drop since July. India’s S&P BSE Sensex slumped for a fifth day. In Australia, the central bank resumed purchases of three-year securities to defend its yield target. Ten-year yields in both Australia and New Zealand surged more than 10 basis points.Some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.7% as of 8:08 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.7%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1% to 1,125.84.The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.2135.The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.4025.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 105.54 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 1.37%.The yield on two-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.11%.Germany’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.719%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 1%.Gold strengthened 0.7% to $1,796.65 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.