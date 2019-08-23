The M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Share Price Has Gained 107%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) which saw its share price drive 107% higher over five years. In the last week the share price is up 4.5%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, M.T.I Wireless Edge achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.38 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

AIM:MWE Past and Future Earnings, August 23rd 2019

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, M.T.I Wireless Edge's TSR for the last 5 years was 146%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that M.T.I Wireless Edge has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 8.0% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 20% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Importantly, we haven't analysed M.T.I Wireless Edge's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

