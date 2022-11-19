M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for M.T.I Wireless Edge, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$4.4m ÷ (US$38m - US$9.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, M.T.I Wireless Edge has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Communications industry average of 10% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured M.T.I Wireless Edge's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From M.T.I Wireless Edge's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from M.T.I Wireless Edge. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 32%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at M.T.I Wireless Edge thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On M.T.I Wireless Edge's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that M.T.I Wireless Edge is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 118% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for M.T.I Wireless Edge you'll probably want to know about.

