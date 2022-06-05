M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in M.T.I Wireless Edge's (LON:MWE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for M.T.I Wireless Edge, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$4.5m ÷ (US$39m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, M.T.I Wireless Edge has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.4% generated by the Communications industry.

In the above chart we have measured M.T.I Wireless Edge's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering M.T.I Wireless Edge here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

M.T.I Wireless Edge is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 30%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what M.T.I Wireless Edge has. And a remarkable 241% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for M.T.I Wireless Edge that we think you should be aware of.

