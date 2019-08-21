Métropole Télévision S.A. (EPA:MMT) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at Métropole Télévision S.A. (EPA:MMT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Métropole Télévision:

0.31 = €263m ÷ (€1.5b - €632m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Métropole Télévision has an ROCE of 31%.

Does Métropole Télévision Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Métropole Télévision's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.9% average in the Media industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Métropole Télévision's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Métropole Télévision's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Métropole Télévision's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Métropole Télévision has total liabilities of €632m and total assets of €1.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 43% of its total assets. Métropole Télévision has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Métropole Télévision's ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further.