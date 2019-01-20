Métropole Télévision S.A. (EPA:MMT) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll evaluate Métropole Télévision S.A. (EPA:MMT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Métropole Télévision:

0.33 = €236m ÷ (€1.5b – €751m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Métropole Télévision has an ROCE of 33%.

Does Métropole Télévision Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Métropole Télévision’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.8% average in the Media industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Métropole Télévision’s ROCE is currently very good.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Métropole Télévision’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Métropole Télévision has total liabilities of €751m and total assets of €1.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 50% of its total assets. Métropole Télévision’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.

